Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith arrested on strangulation charge

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance Nathan Griffith has found himself in trouble with the law once again — with the 35-year-old charged with battery by strangulation.

According to Clark County inmate records obtained by Monsters and Critics, Nathan was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and booked by police at the Clark County Detention Center.

TMZ reports that Nathan’s offense was a domestic incident that occurred at the home where he has been staying in recent months.

Police arrived at the home around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, after receiving a call from someone accusing him of attacking a family member.

Following their investigation, police handcuffed Nathan, and he was taken into custody.

According to Clark County’s online inmate search, Nathan’s bail is currently set at $5,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court today, July 13, at 1:30 p.m.

Nathan Griffith’s second battery-by-strangulation charge in the past year

This is the second battery-by-strangulation charge for Nathan in the last year. Just five months ago, in February 2023, Nathan was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Nathan’s previous arrest reportedly occurred after he reportedly “lost it” and attacked his girlfriend. Nathan’s brother-in-law was the one who called the police, and according to arrest records, Nathan was uncooperative upon the police officers’ arrival.

After police noticed scratches on Nathan’s neck and back, he claimed they were the result of having sex with his girlfriend.

Nathan’s alleged girlfriend wasn’t named in the reports.

Nathan appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2013 until 2015

Nathan was a major part of Jenelle Evans’ storyline during her time on Teen Mom 2. The exes’ tumultuous relationship played out for MTV’s cameras, often filled with profanity-laced arguments.

Nathan and Jenelle share one child, their 9-year-old son, Kaiser. Nathan is also a father to a daughter named Emery from another previous relationship.

At one point, Nathan proposed to Jenelle, and she accepted, but they ultimately went their separate ways in 2015.

In May 2023, Jenelle told her TikTok followers that Nathan hadn’t seen their son Kaiser in months. According to Jenelle, Nathan “ran off” to Florida.

“He is a good dad when he’s around Kaiser, but to get him to visit is another story,” Jenelle said.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.