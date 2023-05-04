Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s teenage son Isaac begs her to use protection: ‘Use a condom’

When it comes to birth control, Isaac Rivera thinks his mom, former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, needs to use it.

Kailyn’s 13-year-old son, Isaac, obviously knows a thing or two about the birds and the bees.

The teenager recently suggested that Kailyn use a condom to prevent having any more children than she already has.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, alongside her co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn shared a recent incident involving sex toys and a Post-It note.

Kailyn explained to her listening audience that she began promoting a sex toy company as a social media influencer. Because of her gig, she apparently keeps the products on hand — including in boxes on the communal kitchen counter.

Isaac stumbled across the adult toys and had a stern and succinct message for his mom.

Kailyn Lowry’s 13-year-old son Isaac tells her to ‘use a condom’

“They’re sex toys, and Isaac is not dumb,” Kailyn told her listeners. “So he saw the sex toys in a box on the counter, and I woke up to a Post-It note on my door.”

Isaac, whose father is Kailyn’s ex, Jo Rivera, referred to the sex toys as “keychains” for reasons unknown to Kailyn. She said his note read, “Put your keychains away and don’t leave them on the counter.”

“I don’t even know why he called them that,” Kailyn admitted.

“On the next door, the next [note] said, ‘Use a condom before you end up with yet another kid,'” Kailyn added. “This is how it goes in my house… I don’t know.”

How many kids does Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn really have?

Kailyn has three other (verified) children in addition to Isaac. She and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, share their 9-year-old son Lincoln, and she shares 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed with Chris Lopez.

Although rumors have swirled for months that Kailyn secretly welcomed a fifth child with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, she has yet to cop to giving birth a fifth time.

The baby is rumored to be a baby boy named Elijah Rio Lowry Scott, who goes by Rio. Kailyn denied giving birth in December 2022, but Teen Mom fans think that could mean that she instead gave birth in November 2022.

Kailyn has yet to officially confirm or deny the rumors, but meanwhile, one of her exes has seemingly outed her secret.

Earlier this year, Chris Lopez responded to a fan’s comment on social media and leaked Kailyn’s news in the process.

Chris said of Kailyn, “You claim to be so real so raw but yet you got a whole new born you should be focused on and yet your trying to create unnecessary drama to cover up that FACT.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.