Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry seemingly confirms new reality TV show featuring boyfriend Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry is through with the Teen Mom franchise but might not be done with reality television.

The podcaster and soon-to-be mom of seven made her TV debut in 2010 when she began sharing her storyline with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

In 2022, Kailyn announced that she was leaving the show after 11 years on MTV.

Since her departure, Kailyn has remained focused on growing her family and career, with three podcasts — Coffee Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous — and a podcast network, KILLR, under her belt.

Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 career followed her journey as a teen mother to her eldest son Isaac, then continued as she welcomed sons Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since then, the New York Times best-selling author has welcomed a fifth son, Rio, with her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and the couple is currently expecting fraternal twins, a son and a daughter.

Kailyn Lowry teases a new reality TV show featuring her boyfriend and kids

Kailyn has mentioned securing her own reality TV spin-off on several occasions, and with her life taking a different direction these days, the timing would be perfect.

In a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Kailyn shared evidence that her dream of recording a reality television show on her own terms has come to fruition.

Kailyn showed cameras in the background of photos of her son Lux. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

While fielding some questions from fans and followers about her son, Lux, she shared pictures of the six-year-old, whom she shares with Chris Lopez.

In the background of both photos, cameras and a camera operator are visible in the kitchen of Kailyn’s Delaware home.

In another recent Instagram Story, Kailyn provided some more major hints that she’s currently filming her own reality show.

Kailyn shares video of her boyfriend Elijah getting ready to film

As The Sun reported, Kailyn filmed Elijah getting mic’d up earlier this month to film a show inside her home.

The former MTV star held another Q&A and asked her followers to give her “show title suggestions.”

In the background of the photo she uploaded, camera crews were setting up, and in a subsequent recording, Kailyn said, “Elijah’s first time getting mic’d up.”

As Elijah struggled to get his mic under his shirt, he joked with Kailyn, “What, are we in the NFL?”

Did Kailyn manifest her reality TV show, Kail and the Chaos?

In April 2022, Kailyn already had a potential name for a reality TV show featuring herself and her growing brood.

In the caption of an Instagram post showing her filming her last segment for Teen Mom 2, Kailyn wrote, “Could y’all picture #KailandtheChaos as a show?! Imagine this is my first confessional ??”

Kail and the Chaos has become one of Kailyn’s signature hashtags on social media, and it would be a perfect name for a show following her personal life.

Earlier that same month, Kailyn opened up about the opportunity to film her own show.

Kailyn revealed that rather than film for a show like Teen Mom 2, the only way she would be open to starring in another reality TV show would be to film her own show on her own terms.

“I think that’s the only way I would do reality tv moving forward,” Kailyn told her fans.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.