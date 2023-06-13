Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry reveals whether she’s engaged after pic sparks rumors

Did Elijah Scott put a ring on it? That’s what some Teen Mom fans are asking after spotting some bling on Kailyn Lowry’s ring finger.

Kailyn has been at the center of a swarm of rumors lately, dubbed Kail Babygate, with gossip swirling like wildfire that she’s pregnant and secretly welcomed a fifth child.

The latest rumor to take off, however, involves a different topic: marriage.

Kailyn recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her son Lux’s kindergarten graduation.

In the first photo, Kail and Lux snapped a mother-son photo. Kail wore a green shorts romper and looked fresh-faced with her natural makeup in the pic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While many of her 4.4 million Instagram followers headed to the comments to ask where she purchased her outfit, one other detail caught a fan’s eye.

Teen Mom fans wonder if Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott are engaged

Taking notice that Kailyn was sporting a ring on her left ring finger, one of her followers got suspicious.

Kailyn’s Instagram post sparked engagement rumors. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“Is that an engagement ring?!” they asked.

Kailyn responded to a curious fan about the ring on her left ring finger. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The former Teen Mom 2 star replied, “no 😂 it would be much bigger. #kidding but it’s not.”

Others joined in the conversation in the comments section after hearing that Kailyn isn’t planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

“Well your fans wouldn’t be mad 💁🏻‍♀️😉,” wrote one of Kailyn’s fans who admittedly wouldn’t mind seeing her and Elijah get hitched.

Another said, “That’s right Kail! Know your worth n do not settle!”

Kailyn’s followers talked about her possibly getting engaged. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“It’s not all about the size of the diamon…it’s that your significant other put time in to find you what they think is the perfect ring,” wrote another follower.

Kailyn has been at the center of pregnancy rumors

The same photo was posted on the heels of chatter that Kailyn is expecting twins with her live-in boyfriend, Elijah. Kailyn has yet to formally respond to any of the pregnancy rumors, and many think that her most recent photo is evidence that she’s not carrying twins.

Kailyn and Elijah have been dating since the spring of 2022. Kailyn chose to keep her boyfriend’s identity private for months before soft-launching and then hard-launching their romance.

Elijah and Kailyn don’t share any children — unless Kailyn actually did secretly welcome a child last fall — but she recently told podcast host Bunnie Xo that her boyfriend “deserves kids of his own,” so she is willing to expand her family.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.