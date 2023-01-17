Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shuts down baby rumors: ‘I did not have a baby in December’

Kail says she didn’t give birth in December 2022. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Rumors have been circulating that Kail Lowry gave birth to her fifth child recently, but the Teen Mom 2 alum seemingly shut them down in a recent live video.

Kail is no longer affiliated with MTV, but Teen Mom fans are still interested in her personal life, as evidenced by the video posted on social media.

Ever since news broke that Kail was dating Elijah Scott, her fans and critics have speculated that she quickly got pregnant and secretly delivered her and her boyfriend’s first child together.

Last summer, Kail was spotted with Elijah in some candid photos captured by the paparazzi at their Delaware home, and judging by her appearance, many conjectured that she was pregnant.

Although she’s continually hinted that she was never pregnant, some Teen Mom sleuths think they’ve spotted some clues, such as an Instagram Story video in which a baby could be heard grunting in the background. One of Kail’s exes even hinted that she was expecting when he joked that she had to “protect her belly” in a since-deleted tweet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her latest conversation about the perpetual topic of pregnancy and giving birth, Kail addressed some of her fans and followers during a live Instagram video.

Kail Lowry denies giving birth to fifth child in December

The video, as shared below by Teen Mom Shade Room on IG, showed Kail addressing a comment and telling her followers with a smile, “Misinformation… like, I did not have a baby in December, so please.”

Later in the recording, she continued, “Everyone’s spreading false information, and that’s why I don’t feel the need to clarify because you guys are going to take it and spin it anyway, so no point in even clarifying.”

Kail read a comment from one of her followers who seemed to think she blushed whenever she spoke about the topic, and she responded, “I get red with baby questions? I don’t think I do.”

Teen Mom fans commented on the video, and many of them still didn’t believe Kail, despite her statements.

Teen Mom critics think Kail is lying about not having another baby

“So November?” asked one, who felt perhaps Kail only told a half-truth. Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Then she had him in November lol jk don’t come for me.”

One of Kail’s supporters still found it hard to believe her story, acknowledging that the swelling in her face has gone down, she’s lost weight, she has begun sharing full-body pics again, and she has resumed putting on makeup daily.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom__/Instagram

“Right when this ‘baby’ would have been born. I get she wants to keep her privacy.. but atp I don’t see the point,” Kail’s fan wrote.

Kail already has her hands full with four sons she shares with her three exes. Kail and Jo Rivera share their 12-year-old son, Isaac, Kail and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin share a 9-year-old son, Lincoln, and she shares two sons, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

The former MTV star has flip-flopped on her decision to have more children. She told her IG followers in 2022 that she was “officially closing up shop” when it came to adding to her brood.

For now, Kail is sticking to her story that she hasn’t given birth to another child.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.