Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry seemingly shuts down pregnancy rumors with full-length selfie

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry has been surrounded by rumors that she’s expecting her fifth child with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

The former MTV star hasn’t spoken out much about the rumors, staying quiet on social media. However, a recent photo may have been her attempt at squashing the pregnancy rumors.

Taking to her Instagram this week, Kail shared a full-length snap of herself as she advertised the latest episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Kail stood confidently in front of a tiled wall full patterned with the state of Texas as she snapped the selfie. She held up her phone with one hand, giving a kissy face to the camera.

Kail donned a casual charcoal gray graphic tee and black leggings for the pic. To accessorize, Kail wore a black, over-the-shoulder purse with a gold chain and leather tassel accents.

Kail wore her shoulder-length blonde hair parted in the center and down in loose waves. Her makeup palette was neutral, with some bronze-colored eyeshadow and lash extensions adding some pizazz to her look.

“Sometimes you just have to cry and keep it moving 😭 @coffeeconvospodcast has a new episode out, listen on your favorite podcast app!” she captioned the post.

Kail has sent mixed messages about expanding her family

Kail has been open with her podcast listeners about her desire to expand her family. She’s also gone back and forth between wanting more kids and sticking to the four she’s got – Isaac, 12; Lincoln, 8; Lux, 5, and Creed, 2.

In January this year, Kail told her Instagram followers that she was open to more kids.

“I am good either way. If I don’t have more kids I’m good & if my person & I want to have a baby, I would,” she shared.

She also admitted to undergoing egg retrieval last year.

During an episode of Coffee Convos, Kail revealed, “I’m literally freezing my eggs for the sole reason if I end up with someone who doesn’t have children of their own and wants children.”

In August 2022, after mentioning that she wanted to have her tubes tied, Kail answered an Instagram Q&A. She told her followers that she was “good where she was at” and was “officially closing up shop” regarding having more kids.

