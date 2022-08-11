Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry seemingly shoots down pregnancy rumors: ‘I’m good where I’m at’

Kail says she’s “good where she’s at” with four children. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry has been at the center of pregnancy rumors for weeks now, but the Teen Mom 2 alum seemingly laid those rumors to rest.

With four sons already under her belt, Kail has been open to adding more kids to her brood, but it looks like she’s leaning towards changing her mind.

Last year, Kail admitted to undergoing egg retrieval in case she decides to add to her family in the future.

In May of 2021, Kail told Us Weekly, “I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want.”

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Kail opened up about the possibility of expanding her family.

One of Kail’s 4.4 million followers wasted no time getting to the juicy questions and asked the former reality TV star, “Are you wanting to have more babies?”

Kail Lowry tells Teen Mom 2 fans of having more kids: ‘I’m officially closing up shop’

The KILLR podcast network founder replied, “No, I’m good where I’m at & officially closing up shop 😆.”

Another question from a curious fan hinted at the same topic and read, “Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Married? More kids? Bigger house?”

Kail disclosed that she’s happy where her life stands at the moment and would like to start focusing on career goals for herself.

Kail is ready to focus on her personal goals

“I am really content where I’m at and I don’t want to move or add anyone else to the family 😂,” Kail began. Last year, Kail built a massive home in Delaware which she shares with her four sons — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed — as well as her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and admitted that she didn’t love the home-building process.

The former Teen Mom 2 star added, “I really want to do something for me, something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Which is law school. I started studying in 2019 but then got pregnant with [Creed] so I would love to actually dive back in when he starts kindergarten.”

Some recent paparazzi photos surfaced on social media and had many Teen Mom 2 fans convinced that Kail is again with child. In the pics, Kail was spotted in her driveway with Elijah as the two were seemingly trying to avoid photographers, something she has complained about on her podcasts.

Kail still has three years until Creed starts kindergarten before she can refocus on law school, but in the meantime, she has plenty to keep her busy, between raising four boys and hosting three podcasts.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.