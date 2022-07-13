Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals whether she plans to have more children

Kail opened up to her listeners about adding a fifth child to her brood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Kail Lowry already has her hands full raising her four sons, so is the Teen Mom 2 alum thinking about adding another baby to her brood?

Kail shares her four sons with her three baby daddies. She and Jo Rivera share their 12-year-old son, Isaac, while she shares her 9-year-old son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her two youngest sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Even though she already has plenty to keep her busy between four sons, three podcasts, and a new relationship with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, Kail is keeping the idea of a fifth baby on the table.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry dishes on having more kids

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Kail fielded some Instagram questions submitted by her listeners ahead of recording. As her fans often do, one asked about the possibility of expanding her family.

“Will you be having more children?” the question read.

Kail responded, “I get this question almost daily and the answer to that is I don’t know, but I do want to get my tubes tied. So, um, I guess whatever happens first, um… I don’t really know how to answer that question. I would like to get my tubes tied this year, actually.”

Kail continued, “I think the more time that goes on, the more I just don’t want more children because I feel like I’m spreading myself so thin. And all my kids are such different ages that they all need me for different parts of their lives right now. And so, I just don’t know.”

“I’ll update you in the next couple weeks — I have an appointment coming up with my GYN and I’ll see if he will tie my tubes — I don’t know,” Kail shared.

Kail began IVF and egg retrieval last year

Kail made it no secret last year that she was undergoing egg retrieval, just in case she ever decided she wanted more children in the future.

In April 2021, Kail revealed during an episode of Coffee Convos: “I’m literally freezing my eggs for the sole reason if I end up with someone who doesn’t have children of their own and wants children. I would consider it because it would literally be a 50/50 situation.”

She told Us Weekly in May 2021, “I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want. You know, my kids are getting older.”

Citing wanting “independence” and “kind of getting [her] time back,” at the time, Kail still wasn’t sure whether she wanted to expand her family. “Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll see,” the former MTV star said.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere in the near future.