Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals boyfriend Elijah Scott’s face as she wishes him a Happy Birthday

Kail shared the first close-up pics of her boyfriend Elijah’s face in honor of his birthday. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry has been teasing her fans for months about her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott’s identity, and now the Teen Mom 2 alum is no longer hiding who he is.

Kail has been talking about her newest relationship on her podcasts in recent months, initially referring to Elijah as “Hot Neighbor” or “Boyfriend.” After revealing that Elijah is the “love of her life,” Kail admitted that she has been careful to shield their relationship from public scrutiny as best she can.

Earlier this month, she accidentally let Elijah’s name slip during an episode of Coffee Convos. Since then, she’s been slowly introducing more information about Elijah to her fans and critics.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shows boyfriend Elijah Scott’s face as she wishes him Happy Birthday

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kail shared some video footage and pics of herself and Elijah to commemorate his birthday.

First, Kail shared a video of Elijah driving while singing along to the radio. She captioned the slide, “Almost caught him singing 😂 get you someone who pours concrete by day & sings r&b by night.” As Kail panned her camera towards the radio, she revealed that Elijah was singing along to Lick You Up by H-Town.

“Happpppppy,” read the text on her next video slide, again showing Elijah driving as the two sweetly held hands for the ride. A swipe right revealed a video of Kail and Elijah sharing a kiss in the kitchen of her new Delaware home. Finishing up the caption from the previous slide, Kail wrote, “BIRTHDAYYYY.”

In another shot, Kail and Elijah posed for a couples’ mirror selfie. Kail stuck out her tongue for the pic, which Elijah snapped with his phone, hiding his face as he stood behind her. Kail added three white heart emojis above the snap.

In one last slide, Kail shared another forward-facing photo of Elijah as he rested one hand under his chin while browsing on his phone. Once again, she wished him a happy birthday for the final pic.

Kail isn’t hiding Elijah from the public any longer

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Kail has praised Elijah on her podcasts for being an “old soul” and helping with her four boys and with chores around the house.

From the information Kail has provided, her listeners have gathered that Elijah is rumored to be 23 years old, has served in the Army, was previously married, and has no children of his own.

After several soft launches on Instagram, it appears that Kail is finally ready for the world to see the relationship she and Elijah share.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.