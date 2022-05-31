Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry opens up about her depression: ‘This is a battle I truly wish on no one’

Kail got candid about how her depression is affecting her. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry continues to be an open book when it comes to her personal life.

Although Kail has chosen not to share her business with Teen Mom viewers any longer, she still gets candid with her fans on social media and her podcasts from time to time.

After taking a bit of a hiatus from social media, Kail returned this week to host a Q&A with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

Many of Kail’s fans were curious about the current state of her depression, which she has been openly battling for months.

Kail Lowry still struggling with depression: ‘This is a battle I truly wish on no one’

Kail started her Q&A by answering a question from a fan who was concerned about her wellbeing and asked her, “How are you feeling today? Positive vibes your way 💓💓”

Kail revealed that she’s still struggling with treating her depression: “I’m up & stuff but definitely thinking about switching meds. Still feel sluggish & blahhhh 😭 #depression. Thank you for the positive vibes!”

Kail has been open with her podcast listeners about taking medication to treat her depression. Although she initially felt some relief after starting an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor), she has been experiencing unpleasant side effects that have her contemplating whether to stick with it or not.

Another one of Kail’s followers thanked her for sharing her experience publicly, and Kail shared even more about what she’s been dealing with lately, admitting that she wouldn’t even wish her struggles on her worst enemy.

“This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE,” Kail admitted. “Even on my ok days life is so heavy for me lately. I am hoping it gets better over the summer.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail is open with her boys about her mental health

Next, Kail discussed how much she details in front of her four sons. When it comes to talking to her kids — 12-year-old Isaac, 8-year-old Lincoln, 4-year-old Lux, and 1-year-old Creed — about her depression, Kail says she is open with them to help them better understand what she’s going through, especially because they’ve noticed a change in her behavior.

“Yes, bc sometimes I was dropping my kids off to school like this & I didn’t want them to feel unloved or I am/was lazy,” Kail revealed. “Over the last few months depression has presented itself with sleeping, not feeling motivated, don’t want to get ready/do things & I wanted them to understand it a little more. Even though they didn’t really seem to notice, I did/do.”

Last month, Kail thanked her fanbase for being patient with her while she sorted through her mental health issues. Calling her bout of depression “severe,” Kail told her fans, “Thank you all for being patient with me and sticking with us while depression has been kicking my a**.”

Kail is truly thankful for the support from her fanbase; just a few weeks ago, Kail once again thanked her fans for supporting her: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the support in my dms! I’m seeing them & reading them but have been laying low on social media for a few weeks. I so appreciate every one of you!”

