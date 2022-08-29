Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry fires back at troll who criticized her appearance and parenting in recent video

Kail fired back at a troll who criticized her appearance and her mothering skills during a recent video. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry put a troll in their place after they criticized her appearance and her parenting during a recent recording.

Since announcing her departure from the Teen Mom franchise and leaving MTV behind, Kail has had more time to do other things, like focus on her family and her career.

The multiple podcast host and mom of four recently shared a fun video with her fans, showing what happened with her sons — 12-year-old Isaac, 8-year-old Lincoln, 5-year-old Lux, and 2-year-old Creed — when she left them unattended and their game of hide-and-seek “went completely wrong.”

Kail’s video revealed that Lincoln had used her pantry shelving as both a ladder and a hiding spot, as he was perched on the fifth shelf, nearly touching the ceiling. Chaos ensued throughout the video, which amassed over 21,000 likes.

Many of Kail’s 4.4 million Instagram followers took to the comments to let her know they found the video amusing and that they could relate to it as parents.

One comment, however, caught Kail’s attention, and not because it was funny or relatable, but because it was rude.

Troll insults Kail Lowry’s appearance and parenting, she fires back

“😱 I would not post myself looking like that. And why would you leave [your] kids alone while you sleeping…. Maybe you should do something about your head…”

A screenshot of Kail’s Instagram Reel. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail read the comment and she returned fire: “1. I’m human. I’ll post myself however. 2. I wasn’t sleeping. I was vacuuming crumbs off the floor for the 6th time today.”

Teen Mom 2 alum’s appearance has come under fire previously

This isn’t the first time Kail’s appearance has been at the center of trolls’ scrutiny. The KILLR podcast network creator shared a comment from a fan during an Instagram Q&A that read, “Lay off the fillers, you look gross.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Last year during a Coffee Convos podcast episode, Kail revealed that critics calling her names like “pig” and “cow” hurt her deeply: “The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me.”

The New York Times best-selling author went as far as having a consultation for a nose job earlier this year after divulging that trolls began calling her “Miss Piggy.”

