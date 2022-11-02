Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry dishes on her definition of sexy, getting Botox and fillers

Kail opened up about her cosmetic procedures and her definition of “sexy.” Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry doesn’t regret the plastic surgery she’s undergone and admits that what she considers to be sexy has changed over the years.

Since cutting ties with MTV earlier this year, Kail has stayed out of the public eye except for recording her podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama, Coffee Convos, and Barely Famous.

Taking a quick break from her busy podcasting career, Kail recently sat down with Yahoo Life for their Unapologetically series.

Admittedly, Kail’s opinion on what sexiness means to her has changed over the years.

Noting that she based sexiness on the way she looked when she was younger, Kail admitted, “Now it’s more about being confident and feeling good in your own skin. … I don’t have to rely on someone else’s opinion to make me feel good.”

Kail shares four sons with her three exes — Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin, and her youngest two, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2 with Chris Lopez. She told the outlet that sometimes being in mom mode can be challenging when it comes to feeling sexy.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry talks feeling ’empowered and sexy’

Last year, Kail did a boudoir photoshoot, which she said helped her to feel the “most empowering and sexy” she’s felt since becoming a mom in 2010.

When it comes to plastic surgery and other cosmetic enhancements, Kail said she doesn’t judge others who undergo the procedures if it makes them feel better about themselves. In fact, she’s undergone several of her own.

Kail began getting regular Botox and fillers two years ago after noticing that her mom’s side of the family has “really bad wrinkles” that she’s hoping to avoid.

The former MTV star added that she’s held to a double standard when it comes to getting work done, however. She noted that if she has cosmetic procedures done, critics slam her, but if she doesn’t, they call her a “slob.”

Kail doesn’t regret her Mommy Makeover, plans to go under the knife again

Botox and fillers aren’t the only procedures Kail has undergone when it comes to altering her appearance. She underwent a Mommy Makeover – including a tummy tuck and breast augmentation – after Lincoln was born and she doesn’t regret any of it.

“Loved every minute of it,” Kail admitted. She said her only regret, however, was having the surgery before she was done having children.

In recent months, Kail has talked about the possibility of going under the knife again, both for a breast reduction and a rhinoplasty to “thin out” her nose. Whether she goes through with her plans for more surgery remains to be seen.

You can watch Kail’s interview in its entirety here.

