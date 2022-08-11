Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans updates fans on why she’s wearing a heart monitor

Jenelle was visiting doctors’ offices once again and this time was hooked up to a heart monitor. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans recently paid a visit to a cardiologist, which left the Teen Mom 2 alum wearing a heart monitor.

Jenelle has been battling health issues for quite some time now. The former MTV star has suffered from esophageal spasms, cysts on her spinal cord, and a myriad of other symptoms.

Most recently, Jenelle shared that she visited a cardiologist as a follow-up after undergoing a test to detect possible blood clots.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, Jenelle first shared a selfie from inside the cardiologist’s office. Wearing a face mask and posing with one hand above her head, Jenelle told her 3.1 million Instagram followers, “At the cardiologist, wish me luck ❤.”

In a subsequent slide, Jenelle shared another selfie, this time seemingly from home. In the snap, Jenelle slightly pulled down the collar of her shirt to expose a heart monitor.

“Heart monitor for 48 hours,” Jenelle captioned the pic. “This is following up from a high D Dimer test.”

Jenelle Evans explains to Teen Mom 2 fans why she’s wearing a heart monitor

According to The Cleveland Clinic, a D-Dimer test is a “blood test that measures D-dimer, which is a protein fragment that your body makes when a blood clot dissolves in your body.” Additionally, “a positive or elevated D-dimer test result may indicate that you have a blood clotting condition, but it doesn’t guarantee that you have one.”

Next, Jenelle took to TikTok, where she provided an update for her 2.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Replying to a fan who asked for a health update, Jenelle told her fans, “I know, sorry, it’s been a while since I updated you guys on that.”

The mom of three explained that she visited the emergency room in March 2022 after she experienced “really bad chest pain.” Jenelle said that her D-Dimer test came back high, and she also claimed that she had some other abnormal results related to her sinuses.

Despite explaining that she didn’t have a blood clot and her lungs looked healthy, Jenelle told her fans that she’s been having chest pain “on and off” for the past three months. Jenelle then explained that her primary care physician referred her to the cardiologist, who hooked her up to a heart monitor for 48 hours.

The following day, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories once again, this time to provide an update on her heart ultrasound.

“Yesterday had my Echo for my heart (ultrasound),” Jenelle wrote. “I was actively having heart palpitations. The doc will contact me next week.”

In her next slide, Jenelle described telling her ultrasound technician that her kids might be to blame for her chest pain: “I told the tech ‘I feel like it might be stress from my kids but idk…”

Jenelle continued, “She said ‘no you’re not crazy when it comes to your pain, I see it happening right here.'”

Jenelle’s health issues are ‘mentally and physically’ draining

The 30-year-old former reality TV star opened up about her health problems earlier this year via her website, telling her fans, “Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health.”

Jenelle admitted that the battery of tests, doctors’ visits, and symptoms understandably have her at her wit’s end. She added, “I have anxiety about all of this everyday and have been mentally and physically drained.”

