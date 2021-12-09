Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans throws shade at 90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline — Here’s why

Jenelle Evans threw shade at 90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline. Pic credit: TLC and MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans threw shade at a seemingly unlikely target when she called out 90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline.

It’s no secret that Jenelle Evans doesn’t shy away from using social media to call people out for a variety of reasons.

One of Jenelle’s latest aggravations came when she noticed that Jess Caroline from 90 Day Fiance has a product with a logo very similar to one of Jenelle’s former product logos.

90 Day Fiance fans know Jess, a Brazilian native, from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when she dated Colt Johnson.

Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot from the Instagram page for Jess’ new vegan makeup line, LAST KISS by Jess Caroline.

Along with the snapshot of Jess’ Instagram page from her cosmetics line, Jenelle included a caption of her own.

Jenelle pointed out that Jess’ logo for her cosmetics line looks eerily similar to Jenelle’s now-defunct cosmetics brand, JE Cosmetics.

“For those asking no this isn’t my makeup brand, but the logo looks very similar 🙄,” Jenelle told her fans of Jess’ logo for LAST KISS.

As seen in the pic below, Jenelle wasn’t lying — Jess’ LAST KISS line used her initials, JC, in all lower-case, cursive font, very similar to JE Cosmetics’ logo.

Jenelle Evans’ makeup logo and Jess Caroline’s makeup logo, side-by-side. Pic credit: JECosmeticsInc/Facebook and @lastkissjesscaroline/Instagram

Jenelle’s pic showed a black background with white letters, but Jess’ makeup line has since changed its colors to a pink background with black letters.

Jenelle’s makeup line, JE Cosmetics, officially went out of business earlier this year.

The North Carolina Secretary of State dissolved Jenelle’s business license for her makeup line after Jenelle failed to file her annual business report in April, rendering the business inactive.

While it was still active, Jenelle received numerous complaints about her makeup kits. Many of her customers claimed they found foreign substances in their makeup, such as mold and fibers.

Jenelle reportedly tried to pass off her excess inventory as new. Still, her eagle-eyed clients noticed a discrepancy in the dates on the packaging, which matched her old batch of stock.

Since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, she has struggled to secure employment. However, the business deals that Jenelle has secured haven’t had any staying power.

Jenelle recently plugged an athleisure clothing line but was dropped by the manufacturer just days before it was set to launch. Jenelle later claimed that her haters were responsible for the clothing line dropping her.

These days, Jenelle claims she’s been lying low on social media due to her canceled clothing line. She also cited health issues because she’s been less active online.

Jenelle told her fans on TikTok, “Yeah, sorry I haven’t been as active, just been taking it easy, been resting. I’ve been in a lot of pain, so just trying to take it easy on my body.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star added, “With how much stress I’ve had in my life with the launch not going through and now I’ve received some crazy news about my back, so I’ve been really nervous.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.