Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans teases documentary exposing ‘abusive’ relationship with Courtland Rogers

Jenelle says she will spill the tea about her “traumatic and abusive” relationship with Courtland Rogers. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says she’s working on a documentary-style YouTube video detailing some information that she’s never shared before about her “traumatic and abusive” relationship with her ex-husband, Courtland Rogers.

Jenelle and Courtland were briefly married from December 2012 until June 2014, and their relationship was nothing short of tumultuous.

Now, Jenelle is speaking out against her ex-husband and teased an upcoming documentary in which she plans to expose his abuse during their time together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jenelle told her 3.1 million followers that she intends to start producing her YouTube videos in a “very detailed” fashion and leaking more details about her life that have “never been shared” before.

Among the topics, Jenelle plans to share are her childhood and things that she says will be “pretty tough to hear,” admitting that she’s “scared.” Jenelle said that events in her childhood are responsible for her actions as a teen mom.

“I think people can relate, and I think it needs to shed light on how I acted as a teenager and what I was exposed to growing up,” Jenelle said.

The former reality TV star said the reason she’s scared to share details from her childhood is because of “hurting other people’s feelings.”

“But I just gotta tell, like, my reality and what really happened, and I just… I’m just gonna be honest, and what happened happened,” Jenelle continued. “You can’t take it back now.”

In addition to sharing details about her documentary in her IG Stories, Jenelle also took to Twitter, where she elaborated on her brief marriage to Courtland.

Jenelle explained that details about her time with Courtland are unknown because MTV didn’t film the bulk of their short-lived relationship.

“I need to make a YT vlog about that cuz that was THE MOST traumatic and abusive relationship I’ve ever been in..” she tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Jenelle told her followers that her exes would agree that Courtland was “literally psychotic” and that his actions “scare” her.

During their brief, on-a-whim marriage, Jenelle became pregnant with Courtland’s child but decided to have an abortion. At the time, Jenelle didn’t have custody of her firstborn son, Jace, and decided against keeping the baby.

Since their time together, Courtland has been in trouble with the law on several occasions. In 2020, Courtland was arrested and booked on one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug.

Most recently, Jenelle’s ex-husband was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife, Lindsey Rogers. He was charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony kidnapping in the second degree, felony violation of a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor interfering with emergency communication, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

