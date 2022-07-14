Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans slams Maci Bookout for claims about her daughter Ensley

Jenelle called out Maci Bookout for “fake news” regarding her daughter Ensley. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans had a stern message for Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout after sharing a clickbait article containing false information about her daughter Ensley.

Most of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise have engaged in sharing clickbait on social media at some point. But that doesn’t mean that all of them are okay with what is being shared, especially when it becomes personal.

That was the case recently when Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout shared a clickbait article that reported Jenelle’s 5-year-old daughter Ensley as missing.

Maci Bookout shares clickbait article reporting Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley ‘missing’

Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to call out Maci. She shared a screenshot from Maci’s official fan page on Facebook, which shared a link to the article with a headline that read, “#BreakingNews Jenelle’s daughter Ensley MISSING!!! 😳🙏” along with a photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Jenelle added text over the screenshot, which read, “Hey Maci.. Fake news: Ensley is NOT missing.”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle, who recently told her fans she’s “waiting to go paralyzed,” wasn’t finished there, however. She then took to her Instagram Stories once again, where she recorded several slides, calling out Maci and her haters after receiving backlash from her critics in her DMs.

Jenelle addressed Teen Mom 2 critics who called her out over sharing clickbait herself

“Tons of you guys are messaging me about what I posted yesterday about clickbait,” Jenelle began her video. “First of all, I know I post clickbait! Second of all, I have a different company that posts clickbait other than Maci, and I actually fired the company that Maci posts for.”

The 30-year-old former MTV star continued, “Third of all, why are you guys asking me if my daughter’s missing if you guys are like, ‘This is just clickbait’? Why do I have to clear up rumors then? And for those saying, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s her Facebook fan page,’ well, it’s posted to her actual verified Twitter if you want to get technical.”

Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

This isn’t the first tirade Jenelle has gone on, calling out other Teen Mom stars for sharing clickbait. Last year, Jenelle called clickbait “the devil” and urged her followers not to click on the articles. However, Jenelle has been guilty of sharing her fair share of clickbait and found herself on the receiving end of criticism last fall when Ashley Jones’ mom, Tea, called her out for sharing a disparaging clickbait article about Ashley’s husband, Bar Smith.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.