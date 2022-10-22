Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says son Jace ‘should be’ living with her instead of mom Barbara

Jenelle says her firstborn son Jace shouldn’t be living with her mom Barbara Evans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Jenelle Evans regrets sharing her personal life with Teen Mom 2 viewers and said that her eldest son Jace should be living with her, not her mom, Barbara Evans.

Jenelle and Barbara’s tumultuous mother-daughter relationship played out during their time on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 until Jenelle was fired by MTV in 2019.

Viewers watched Jenelle struggle as a 17-year-old first-time mom who still wanted to party while Barbara was often left to care for Jenelle’s son Jace.

Barbara was awarded custody of Jace in 2010 following Jenelle’s multiple arrests and less-than-responsible parenting.

Now, Jenelle is reflecting on that time in her life and revealed to her fans that she believes Jace should be living with her and admitted that she regrets sharing the details with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Taking to TikTok, Jenelle replied to a comment that read, “POV you grew up and you realized Jace was always meant to be with Barb.” Jenelle captioned her video, “I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭.”

Jenelle Evans regrets sharing personal life on Teen Mom 2

Pointing to the comment hovering above her head, Jenelle revealed, “This is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore.”

@jenellelevans Replying to @theheartisastonee I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭 Sign up for our newsletter! ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

Jenelle went on to urge her followers not to believe everything they see on TV or hear from a third party. She explained that there’s been a lot going on between her and her family recently, much of which she can’t discuss due to legal restrictions.

Jenelle says son Jace should be living with her, not mom Barbara Evans

“Jace should be living with me,” Jenelle emphatically told the camera before mentioning the pending court case and telling her fans that the purpose of the video wasn’t to bash Barbara.

Jenelle got choked up and began to cry when she mentioned being portrayed as a “bad mom” and claimed that she does “everything in the world” for her kids. In addition to Jace, Jenelle also shares her son Kaiser with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and her daughter Ensley with her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle admitted that although she didn’t intend to cry during the video, that particular comment “really hurt” her. “That’s all I have to say – it just hurts,” Jenelle admitted, adding, “Sorry for crying.”

Jenelle and Barbara have shared an up-and-down relationship over the years. Although Jenelle doesn’t share any content with Barbara on social media these days, the last time the two appeared together was in a photo taken in December 2020 which Jenelle captioned, “I’m a strong woman because a strong woman raised me.”

Jenelle’s video comes on the heels of another recent TikTok in which she took aim at Barbara, mocking their interactions during their time together on Teen Mom 2.

In the video, Jenelle poked fun at several of Barbara’s one-liners that have since become infamous and used Barbie dolls to reenact their arguments on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.