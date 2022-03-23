Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says ‘depression has kicked in’ after critics send her ‘hateful’ comments

Jenelle Evans told her fans that she’s suffering from depression after receiving hateful comments. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is blaming hateful comments as the reason her depression has “kicked in.”

Jenelle hasn’t been part of the cast of Teen Mom 2 since 2019, but she still interacts with fans of the show.

Not all Teen Mom 2 viewers are fans of Jenelle’s, however. The 30-year-old mom of three has earned herself plenty of critics since her reality TV career began in 2010.

These days, Jenelle has been interacting with her fans and critics mostly via Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, where she regularly updates them on what’s going on in her life.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans complains of ‘hateful’ comments, says depression has ‘kicked in’

This week, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that she’s been struggling with her mental health since receiving hateful messages from her critics.

“Gotta love when people want to bring up old drama and send everyone to my account flooding my page with hateful comments on TikTok,” Jenelle told her Instagram followers on March 22.



Jenelle continued, “I’m so exhausted with BS I want peace, love, and supportive friends. Now the depression has kicked in, perfect.”

She added one more slide in her Stories to elaborate on her mental health struggle, telling her followers, “I’m becoming more and more of an introvert because of my life experiences and it sucks.”

Jenelle’s mental and physical health issues

It looks as though Jenelle can add mental health issues to her long list of ailments. Jenelle has been searching for answers as she’s suffered from what she described as debilitating medical issues in recent months. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jenelle told her fans that she was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Up until her recent diagnosis, Jenelle told her fans she was taking a social media break to focus on her health.

“Honestly I’ve been taking a break from TikTok and I’ve been uploading more to YouTube,” Jenelle told her fans.

“Yeah sorry I haven’t been as active, just been taking it easy, been resting,” Jenelle said in December 2021. “I’ve been in a lot of pain, so just trying to take it easy on my body.”

“With how much stress I’ve had in my life with the launch not going through and now I’ve received some crazy news about my back so I’ve been really nervous,” Jenelle added. “Thanks for thinking about me and I’ll be back soon.”

