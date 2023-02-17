Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans reveals her entertainment industry career goal

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans disclosed that there’s a career path she hasn’t pursued yet, but she’d like to give it a try.

Jenelle hasn’t been a regular cast member of the Teen Mom franchise since 2019.

Since then, Jenelle has struggled to find work as a social media influencer, despite her online popularity.

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, the former MTV star revealed a possible future in a career that may shock some Teen Mom fans.

Earlier this week, Jenelle encouraged her 3.1 million Instagram followers to ask her a question, and they obliged.

Several of the questions from her fans and critics were concerning her professional life.

Jenelle Evans talks about her career goals

One of Jenelle’s followers asked, “What are your yalls future plans without jobs?”

The 31-year-old mom of three answered, “I’ve been off TV since 2019, and working continuously. Just because I don’t have a normal 9-5 doesn’t mean I don’t work 😂”

When another one of Jenelle’s followers pointed out that she resembles actress Kristen Stewart and asked if she would ever appear in movies, Jenelle divulged that she may want to channel the Twilight star someday.

“No but I would love to try acting one day 👏🏼” Jenelle wrote.

Jenelle has faced career struggles since being fired from the Teen Mom franchise

In addition to acting, Jenelle has previously stated that her dream job would involve directing and editing films. Earlier this month, Jenelle also hinted at a “product coming out soon” during another Q&A.

Since her firing in 2019, Jenelle has tried her hand as a social media influencer but without much luck. She partnered with an athleisure line, only to lose her endorsement weeks later.

Jenelle has also had bad luck with a podcasting career. She was set to appear as a co-host for the now-defunct GirlS**t podcast, but she was allegedly fired from the project before it even started. However, Jenelle adamantly denied being fired, claiming she was a producer with receipts to prove it.

The North Carolina native also launched her own podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, in 2021. However, after only three episodes, the podcast went radio silent in January 2022.

These days, Jenelle records videos for her 283,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, @Jenelle_Evans. She also frequents TikTok, where she has an additional 2.8 million followers.

Last summer, Jenelle and her rep spoke with TMZ, and it seemed as though the troubled Teen Mom alum has her own reality TV shows in the works.

Jenelle’s rep told the outlet that she “has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now” and that it’s going to a “major network.”

Despite hyping up the show, Jenelle hasn’t mentioned anything else about the series since August 2022.

