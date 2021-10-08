Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans refutes favoritism claims following backlash, says ‘I love all my children equally’

Jenelle Evans denies favoring Ensley over her other kids. Pic credit:@JenelleEason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum star Jenelle Evans is getting backlash regarding a TikTok video that has viewers accusing her of favoritism. Things started off quite innocent with Jenelle capturing the car ride to pick up Kaiser from school, but things quickly turned sour when Jenelle gave a gift to youngest daughter Ensley, and Kaiser got nothing.

The 7-year-old actually commented on the fact that his sister received a gift and he didn’t, and that sparked outrage from viewers who accused Jenelle of playing favorites. However, the mom-of-three has since responded to the claims and made it clear that she loves her kids equally.

Jenelle Evans accused of playing favorites with her kids

The former Teen Mom 2 star gave TikTok followers a glimpse into her daily routine with her kids.

In the video, Ensley is shown in the backseat sleeping as they waited in line to pick up her Kaiser from school.

“Got an unexpected package today for Ensley,” wrote Jenelle on the screen, as she showed off two mermaid-themed hair brushes.

In the next clip, Ensley was fully awake and Kaiser was now strapped into the vehicle.

“Ensley has no idea she has a package,” wrote Jenelle as she turned the camera on Ensley. She then showed Kaiser smiling on camera and added, “Bubba is in a good mood.”

The 29-year-old then gave Ensley her gifts and as the 4-year-old excitedly admired the pretty mermaid brushes, Kaiser looked on sadly and responded, “Aww I didn’t get one.”

“It’s for Ensley’s hair, Bubba, I’ll get you something,” responded Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans refutes favoritsm claims

After viewers saw Kaiser’s sad face in the video they took to the comments to bash the Teen Mom 2 alum.

“That was hard to watch…the sad look on his face broke my heart,” wrote one commenter.

“Poor Kai, he feels left out,” wrote someone else.

After seeing the comments Jenelle tried to explain that she stopped by her P.O box and found the package which was sent by a friend. But her explanation didn’t do much to quell the critics.

“Then you should have waited till you got home and given it to her later. You do favor her over the other kids,” wrote one Tik Tok user.

“They constantly buy stuff for Ensley and leave Kai out,” said someone else.

After the backlash, Jenelle gave a statement to Us Weekly denying the accusations of favoritism towards Ensley.

“I think these comments are ridiculous,” Jenelle responded. “Kaiser hasn’t been home for two weeks due to visiting his father in Tennessee on his school break, so he hasn’t been around much, but Ensley has. Ensley also isn’t in school yet, so she’s around me 24/7. I love all my children equally.”

