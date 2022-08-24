Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans mocks the time she set fire to Kail Lowry’s peace offering

Jenelle poked fun at setting fire to Kail Lowry’s 2018 peace offering. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is making light of the time she set fire to her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry’s peace offering.

Jenelle is well known by Teen Mom viewers for her controversial antics over the years during her time on the show.

Before her firing in 2019, Jenelle filmed alongside her former co-stars, Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska. At various points throughout her tenure with Teen Mom 2, Jenelle befriended some of her castmates.

Jenelle and Kail once shared a friendship until things took a turn a few years ago. Jenelle and her mom, Barbara Evans, recorded an Instagram live alongside Kail’s biggest rival and fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. During the video, things got heated and Kail’s name was dropped when Barbara said, “F**k Kail, I’ll kill her.”

Kail and Jenelle went back and forth, with Jenelle claiming the comment was made in jest, while Kail refused to film for Teen Mom 2 until the issue was resolved. Eventually, in 2018, Kail sent a peace offering in the form of a gift package including products from her now-defunct hair care line, Pothead Hair Care.

However, rather than accept Kail’s peace offering, Jenelle set fire to it. She took to Instagram (you can view the post here) to record a video of herself igniting Kail’s peace offering. Her caption accused Kail of being “jealous and envious” of not only Jenelle but the entire Teen Mom 2 cast. Jenelle also accused Kail of talking “s**t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids,” and warned her to “Stay [out] of my life, go worry about your own.”

Jenelle Evans takes aim at former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry, mocks setting fire to peace offering

Now, Jenelle is reliving and poking fun at the incident in a recently recorded TikTok video that she captioned, “#duet with @teenmom2fans OMG 😂.”

In a side-by-side split screen, Jenelle appeared alongside a Teen Mom 2 fan, with Jenelle’s husband David making a cameo in the background.

Text reading, “Jenelle to Kail’s Haircare line…” appeared on the screen as the fan mouthed, “Burn it.”

Jenelle lip-synced, “What?” and the Teen Mom 2 fan continued to lip-sync their voiceover, “Did I say stand there and look stupid? No, I said burn it.”

In the comments section, Jenelle reacted to several of her followers. When one of her fans wrote, “Damn she’s tryna restart the drama,” Jenelle played it off and disagreed, replying, “Nah just memories.”

A couple of Jenelle’s followers deemed her immature for sharing the post, but she had responses for both of them, telling them, “It’s a joke,” and, “Never forget.”

Jenelle Evans reveals why she ‘hates’ former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry

Earlier this year, Jenelle revealed why she hates Kail so much. Taking to her YouTube channel, Jenelle told her subscribers, “Um, well, there’s many reasons why I hate her.”

Jenelle continued, claiming that Kail attempted to steal business deals from her: “Um, I will say I highly dislike her and the reason being is because, you know, she’s went behind my back and tried to steal deals from me, um, through different companies.”

“She has only tried to be my friend for her benefit and her benefit only,” Jenelle claimed, adding, “And I just feel like I know the type of person she is and that she’ll never change.”

