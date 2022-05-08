Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans joins OnlyFans amid failed business ventures, financial trouble

Jenelle Evans has joined OnlyFans. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has joined OnlyFans amid her financial struggles.

As her fans and critics have watched since she was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, Jenelle has struggled to secure employment, especially when it comes to generating social media-based income.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Jenelle’s JE Cosmetics line went belly up last summer, her athleisure clothing line collab was dropped just days before it launched, and both her podcasts – GirlS**t and The Jenelle Evans Podcast – also failed to succeed.

Jenelle Evans joins OnlyFans amid financial troubles

Now, Jenelle is looking to make money like so many other social media influencers do: via OnlyFans.

OnlyFans, a NSFW, subscription-based social media platform, has become known for its users sharing racy, sexual content with their fans. However, not all OnlyFans accounts are sexual in nature, allowing fans to purchase other types of content.

Jenelle made the announcement over the weekend in her Instagram Stories, where she shared a screenshot of her OnlyFans profile and invited her followers to follow her on the platform: “Let’s have a chat ✨.” Jenelle’s profile blurb read, “Thanks for subscribing! 💗✨ More content coming soon!”

At the bottom of the image, Jenelle included a link to her page along with the caption, “… I did it 🙃” where her followers were redirected to her OnlyFans profile.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle’s profile, where her handle is @jenellelevans, touts her as “Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms. ✨”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle joins other moms from Teen Mom franchise on OnlyFans

For Jenelle’s fans looking for exclusive content from the former reality TV star, it’ll cost them $20 per month. So far, Jenelle’s profile shows that she’s shared four posts and two “media.”

Jenelle joins several other moms from the Teen Mom franchise who have joined the often provocative site. Farrah Abraham, another alum from the Teen Mom franchise and a self-described “superstar,” is also on OnlyFans. Current Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus joined OnlyFans last year and bragged that she was a top creator on the platform, claiming to have made over $10,000 in one week.

Pic credit: https://onlyfans.com/jenellelevans

Jenelle’s latest attempt at making bank comes on the heels of her recent YouTube video in which she complained of her family losing money due to a “hate campaign” against her.

The 30-year-old mom of three told her YouTube subscribers that whenever she’s offered a social media gig, her “haters” come out in full force and deliberately disparage her. Perhaps OnlyFans will be Jenelle’s ticket to financial freedom.

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday, May 10 at 8/7c on MTV.