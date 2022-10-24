Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans in green bikini tells her fans the ‘view is better’ with her in it

Jenelle posed in a hot tub donning a green bikini. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans got in touch with her sexy side for a hot tub photoshoot.

Jenelle went au naturel for a bikini snap, letting her fans know their view is “better” with her in it.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star recently shared her sultry snap with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Posing from inside a hot tub on a hotel balcony, Jenelle was clad in a green, floral-print bikini.

Jenelle got busty in her plunging bikini top tied in the center, leaving little to the imagination. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms, which could barely be seen through the water in the photo.

The wife to David Eason slightly tilted her head back, her long hair flowing down her shoulders and into the hot tub. She placed one hand on her head and the other across the hot tub as she gazed into the camera’s lens with a serious expression.

Behind her, a beautiful landscape was visible, including a harbor full of boats and some waterfront restaurants and hotels. A slide right revealed Jenelle posing in the same spot, this time glancing down at the hot tub.

“The view is better with me in it 🙃✨,” read her caption for the post.

Jenelle is fresh on the heels of her and David’s Bar Harbor, Maine honeymoon. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with their “official honeymoon” since they never had one following their 2017 wedding.

During their time in the Northeast, Jenelle and David enjoyed the great outdoors, and all of the gorgeous views Bar Harbor has to offer this time of year. They also went glamping, went on a food and wine-tasting tour, and engaged in some retail therapy during their trip.

Jenelle complains of marriage woes with David Eason on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Although Jenelle and David seem to be getting along in recent months, there was seemingly some trouble in paradise in their marriage recently.

During her cameo appearance on Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle complained to Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline about David’s lack of work.

“Yeah, me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately,” she confided in her castmates, adding, “… He doesn’t have a job. And it’s like I’m sitting here providing for everyone for years, and it’s still the same way. So I’m just like, I’m so fed up, and I’ve been giving him like the cold shoulder, not really talking to him.”

However, after bad-mouthing her husband on national TV, Jenelle later backtracked on her comments. During a TikTok video in September 2022, Jenelle told her fans that she and David had worked out their issues and were back on good terms.

“We’ve been much happier in our marriage because he has a source of income, I have a source of income… and I feel like this is something good to explain to people because things like this in marriage come up, and you have to be strong and get over it,” Jenelle explained.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.