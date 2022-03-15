Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans implies Kylie Jenner copied her brow kit idea

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans thinks Kylie Jenner copied off her now-defunct brow kit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans made a bold claim recently when she implied that Kylie Jenner copied her eyebrow kit idea.

Jenelle launched a universal eyebrow kit as part of her now-defunct makeup line, JE Cosmetics, in 2019.

After reports of moldy and expired products, Jenelle’s company went belly up. JE Cosmetics officially went out of business in 2021 after Jenelle failed to file her annual business report.

Jenelle Evans implies Kylie Jenner copied her eyebrow kit idea

Around the same time that Jenelle announced her brow kit in 2019, another more well-known, billionaire celebrity, Kylie Jenner, launched her brow line.

Now, Jenelle is implying that Kylie copied her idea.

Taking to the comments section on a TikTok video, as shared by Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, Jenelle told the video’s creator, “Funny story… when I came out with my eyebrow kit back in 2019… she pushed her eyebrow products and released them THE SAME TIME.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle’s comment was in reference to a video in which the TikTok creator jokingly said that Kylie copied her style when she wore a similar outfit.

Their comment back to Jenelle read, “It’s a joke jenelle.”

Jenelle, however, seemingly wasn’t joking and replied, “Mine isn’t a joke 😂”

Jenelle’s brow kits got plenty of negative reviews and didn’t do well as far as sales go. Many of her customers reported finding mold in their kits, and one makeup artist went as far as sending them away for testing.

The post below shows the results of the testing done by makeup enthusiast @makeup_rachelll. After the kits tested positive for mold, @makeup_rachelll told her Instagram followers that the stench from the sealed bag was so terrible she had to throw it away.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Jenelle’s comment

Jenelle’s comments caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 viewers who took to the comments section on the Teen Mom Fanz post.

One of Jenelle’s critics thought she thinks too highly of herself and commented, “She rlly thinks she’s the main character.”

Another penned, “I about spit out my drink. SIT DOWN JENELLE.”

“She’s wishes Kylie knew who she was lmao,” commented another one of Jenelle’s critics.

One Teen Mom 2 fan wrote, “She wishes 😂”

“Lmao I know you lyin. Does Kylie even know who Janelle is?? 🤦🏽‍♀️,” asked another skeptical commenter.

Despite the mold reports and slew of complaints from her customers regarding her brow kits, Jenelle claimed they were making the reports “for attention.”

In 2020, Jenelle said, “Our makeup is completely clean and the FDA can come stop by if they need to. I have made out 200+ orders and you mean to tell me you two are the only ones with ‘mold’? I find that hard to believe. Seems like it was purposely contaminated [sic] for attention.”

