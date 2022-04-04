Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans gives health and family update following hospitalization

Jenelle Evans had another update for her fans amid her ongoing health issues. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has been plagued by health issues recently and updated her fans on how she’s feeling and everything else happening in her life these days.

As Monsters & Critics reported last month, Jenelle shared footage of herself struggling to breathe while she spent all day at the hospital undergoing testing.

Jenelle told her fans that she will undergo further testing to rule out Myasthenia gravis (MG), a “chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

Jenelle Evans shares diary entry of health, family updates with Teen Mom 2 fans

Now, Jenelle has taken to another platform to update her fans on how she’s feeling and what else is keeping her busy besides health issues recently.

“I have decided that I am going to do daily diary entries on here for what’s up with my life, updates on the family, or just how I’m feeling and maybe need to express my thoughts,” Jenelle wrote on her website.

The 30-year-old mom of three added, “I want to build a huge community with everyone and having [one] place to do it on my own website is an amazing outlet.”

Jenelle Evans poses with her eldest child, son Jace. Pic credit: www.jenelle-evans.com

Next, Jenelle shared more information regarding her current health issues.

“Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health. As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis. This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study.”

“I have anxiety about all of this everyday and have been mentally and physically drained,” Jenelle shared.

Jenelle is looking forward to more free time to dedicate to her fans

Aside from her health issues, however, Jenelle updated her fans on her family and what she hopes to accomplish with more free time.

She’ll soon have all three of her kids in school during the day, with her youngest child, 5-year-old Ensley, starting school this summer. Jenelle also shares her son Kaiser, 7, with her ex, Nathan Griffith, and her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, with her ex, Andrew Lewis.

“My youngest is about to start school in July of this year and I will officially be kid-free during the day!” Jenelle told her fans. “I am hoping to dedicate more time to my fans and audience to keep everyone updated with l i f e. The family as a whole we are doing great and excited for summer weather to start! 💗☀️”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.