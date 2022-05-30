Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans denies starting her own rumor she’s returning to MTV

Jenelle fired back at a critic who accused her of starting a rumor that MTV hired her again. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans fired back at critics who accused her of creating rumors about herself that she was returning to MTV.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Jenelle and her mom Barbara Evans are rumored to be returning to the Teen Mom franchise. A source says the mother-daughter duo will be gracing the small screen once again after Jenelle reportedly met with Teen Mom’s executive producer Larry Musnik.

The rumors started after Jenelle was spotted attending her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus’s lawsuit victory party in Orlando, Florida. Jenelle recently shared in a YouTube video that MTV’s film crew was there at the party and that she signed an agreement to film, further sparking rumors that she would appear on MTV again.

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show,” a source reported to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Now, Jenelle is firing back after one of her critics accused her of making up the rumors herself, therefore alleging that Jenelle lied for attention.

Jenelle Evans fires back at critic who says she started rumor she’s returning to MTV

In a new video that Jenelle uploaded to TikTok over the Memorial Day weekend, she shared a screenshot of the comment, which read, “Oh & The Ashley reached out to MTV who confirmed they have ZERO plans to hire u back & it’s a rumor put out there by YOU only- meaning all lies. Nice try.”

Jenelle wasn’t having it, and in the video, which she captioned, “Reply to @lorivantrovey whoa there 🙃,” she told her 2.6 million TikTok followers not to believe it. “Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait. Hold up there,” Jenelle began her video as she pointed to the camera.

Jenelle ponders if her return to Teen Mom 2 would ‘save the show’

“All I said was that MTV was at Briana’s party. That’s it. So I don’t know why you’re being so gullible or believing everything the media has to say. But you would think by now you wouldn’t believe them. Nice try. I know, right?”

“The media should try way harder to convince people. But as for me, I mean, I’m doing just fine, sweetheart. Living my life and extremely happy. But if they did have me back, I mean, let’s think about it… would it save the show?” Jenelle pondered.

Next, Jenelle urged her followers not to believe The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, claiming the outlet has always been “out to get her” and telling her followers their sources aren’t reliable. Jenelle claimed that she was asked to partake in filming for the most recent Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion, but said MTV later ghosted her and retracted their invitation when she asked to bring her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle has said that she’s open to working with MTV again after the network fired her in 2019, a year after they cut ties with her husband, David. Whether Jenelle’s return to the Teen Mom franchise would improve ratings is a question viewers have pondered for months — but first, we’ll have to wait and see if Jenelle will return to reality TV again.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.