Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley admitted to the hospital

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ 5-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason, has been hospitalized.
Jenelle shares three children between three different men. She and her ex, Andrew Lewis, share their 13-year-old son Jace, Jenelle and her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith share their 8-year-old son Kaiser, and Ensley is her and her husband David Eason’s only shared biological child.
Arguably one of the most controversial alums from the Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle shares most of her personal life with her millions of social media followers, although she longer works for MTV.
Over the weekend, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to share that her daughter Ensley was in the hospital.
In her first slide, Jenelle shared a snapshot of Ensley lying in a hospital bed, seemingly asleep, which she captioned, “My baby has the stomach virus.”
Later the same day, Jenelle reported that Ensley was feeling better, including a photo of the kindergartner sitting upright with a tray in front of her. On the tray was a bottle of Gatorade, another cup with a straw, and a game console controller.
“Went from sick to spoiled,” Jenelle captioned the shot.
It’s likely that Ensley had been admitted for fluids due to hydration. Ensley’s TV was on in the background, and the 5-year-old looked to be in decent spirits, despite being ill.
Jenelle didn’t share any follow-up posts regarding Ensley’s condition, but news of Ensley’s illness made its way to Reddit, where Teen Mom 2 fans bashed her for sharing something so personal with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.
One critic slammed Jenelle for referring to Ensley as “spoiled” during her hospital stay: “Imagine thinking your kid is ‘spoiled’ just for being taken care of and entertained when they’re sick…..”
Another Teen Mom 2 fan implied that Jenelle taking photos of Ensley while she was in the hospital was wrong. They wrote, “People who take pics of themselves or their children in the hospital… 😑”
Another critic wondered why Jenelle takes her kids to the hospital rather than their primary care doctor and wrote, “Does this poor child have a PCP or does Jenelle take them to the hospital for everything? I swear she has no sense.”
“I took my son to the ER the other night and didn’t even tell my best friend, much less social media,” read a comment from a Redditor who felt Jenelle didn’t have to broadcast the news online.