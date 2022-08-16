Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley admitted to the hospital


Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her daughter Ensley Eason
Jenelle reported that her youngest child, daughter Ensley, was admitted to the hospital. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ 5-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason, has been hospitalized.

Jenelle shares three children between three different men. She and her ex, Andrew Lewis, share their 13-year-old son Jace, Jenelle and her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith share their 8-year-old son Kaiser, and Ensley is her and her husband David Eason’s only shared biological child.

Arguably one of the most controversial alums from the Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle shares most of her personal life with her millions of social media followers, although she longer works for MTV.

Over the weekend, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to share that her daughter Ensley was in the hospital.

In her first slide, Jenelle shared a snapshot of Ensley lying in a hospital bed, seemingly asleep, which she captioned, “My baby has the stomach virus.”

Later the same day, Jenelle reported that Ensley was feeling better, including a photo of the kindergartner sitting upright with a tray in front of her. On the tray was a bottle of Gatorade, another cup with a straw, and a game console controller.


