Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley admitted to the hospital

“Went from sick to spoiled,” Jenelle captioned the shot.

Jenelle Evans shares photos of daughter Ensley from hospital bed

It’s likely that Ensley had been admitted for fluids due to hydration. Ensley’s TV was on in the background, and the 5-year-old looked to be in decent spirits, despite being ill.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle didn’t share any follow-up posts regarding Ensley’s condition, but news of Ensley’s illness made its way to Reddit, where Teen Mom 2 fans bashed her for sharing something so personal with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Teen Mom 2 critics bash Jenelle for sharing hospital pics of Ensley

One critic slammed Jenelle for referring to Ensley as “spoiled” during her hospital stay: “Imagine thinking your kid is ‘spoiled’ just for being taken care of and entertained when they’re sick…..”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan implied that Jenelle taking photos of Ensley while she was in the hospital was wrong. They wrote, “People who take pics of themselves or their children in the hospital… 😑”

Pic credit: u/velvet_noodle/Reddit

Another critic wondered why Jenelle takes her kids to the hospital rather than their primary care doctor and wrote, “Does this poor child have a PCP or does Jenelle take them to the hospital for everything? I swear she has no sense.”

“I took my son to the ER the other night and didn’t even tell my best friend, much less social media,” read a comment from a Redditor who felt Jenelle didn’t have to broadcast the news online.

Jenelle’s parenting has come under fire over the years for a myriad of reasons. Last fall, Jenelle’s critics bashed her for allowing Ensley to mouth along to cuss words, letting the youngster lip sync the F-word.

Here’s to hoping Ensley is feeling better and on the mend.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.