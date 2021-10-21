Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans calls out other Teen Mom stars posting clickbait about her and son Jace

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans called out the moms from the Teen Mom franchise for spreading false clickbait articles. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, former Teen Mom 2 star, threw shade at some other moms from the Teen Mom franchise after they spread false clickbait articles about her and her son, Jace.

Sharing clickbait articles seems to be par for the course among the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Many of the moms from both casts share clickbait articles on their Instagram Stories and sometimes their Instagram Feed.

The moms allow companies to post the clickbait articles on their behalfs and they get shared on their social media accounts — usually to Instagram and Facebook — in exchange for a monthly paycheck.

One of the moms who seems to get the most backlash for sharing clickbait is Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG – so much so that she’s been nicknamed Clickbait Cate among the Reddit community.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans shades Catelynn Baltierra for clickbait

Jenelle Evans is known to call people out, especially when she feels attacked, and that’s precisely what she did when she used Catelynn Baltierra as an example recently.

Jenelle, who was recently voted the “most beautiful” Teen Mom 2 star, took to her TikTok account to record a video and told her followers, “So, this is the stuff I’m talking about here…” as a screenshot appeared in the background of Catelynn’s Facebook page.

The Teen Mom 2 alum captioned her video, “DONT GIVE IN TO THE CLICKBAIT 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️”

In the screenshot, Jenelle and her son Jace smiled big for the camera, and Catelynn (or the company posting on her behalf) captioned it, “Jenelle releases statement on Jace being STOLEN ” The link was shared as a post on Catelynn’s Facebook page.

Jenelle’s TikTok video (seen above, as shared by @teenmom.tea on Instagram) went on to explain how clickbait articles work, saying they add “crazy, crazy captions” and warned her fans not to click on them.

Teen Mom fans comment on Jenelle’s clickbait video

Of course, an Instagram post about Jenelle Evans wouldn’t be complete without commentary from Teen Mom fans.

“NGL I unfollowed most of the teen mom girls because of the horrific clickbait,” wrote one of Teen Mom Tea’s followers, attesting that Jenelle wasn’t lying.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Jenelle's video about clickbait.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan pointed out that Jenelle once shared the same articles on social media, but Jenelle had noted before that she stopped working with the companies who post clickbait.

Their comment read, “She used to post the same click bait crap! 🙄”

“Yes the clickbait is annoying but didn’t she also post that as well?” asked another commenter with the same question about Jenelle’s past.

Catelynn Baltierra recently shared a clickbait article about Jenelle and Jace on Facebook.

Jenelle recently called clickbait “the devil” in a similar rant on Twitter and one of her followers said she owed Kail Lowry, her former Teen Mom 2 castmate, an apology.

Jenelle explained that she no longer shares clickbait articles because they’re written negatively about the cast members of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

“There’s this other media agency that posts clickbait to all the Teen Mom pages,” Jenelle said. “I used to work with them in the past, and then I stopped working with them because they write continuous bad articles about all the Teen Moms.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.