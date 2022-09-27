Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans bares midriff in crop top on way to ‘official’ honeymoon with David Eason

Jenelle is headed off to her “official honeymoon” with her husband, David Eason, amid their fifth anniversary. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans bared some midriff in a crop top and tight joggers as she prepared to head off on her “official honeymoon” with her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle and David are arguably the most controversial couple from the Teen Mom franchise.

During their time on the show, Jenelle and David’s tumultuous relationship played out, even resulting in a 911 call in which Jenelle accused David of possibly breaking her collarbone. She later blamed the call on a drunken misunderstanding.

David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after he tweeted homophobic and transphobic messages. The following year, David’s actions – namely shooting the family dog, Nugget – cost Jenelle her coveted spot on the Teen Mom 2 cast, and she was fired.

Since their time on the show, Jenelle and David have continued to display troubles in their marriage. Jenelle made a brief cameo appearance on the latest spinoff, The Next Chapter, alongside Briana DeJesus.

During her appearance, Jenelle dished that she was frustrated that David wasn’t working while leaving her as the family’s sole breadwinner. She later covered her tracks, explaining that their tiff actually strengthened their marriage and claiming they’ve since “been much happier in [their] marriage.”

Jenelle Evans, in crop top and skintight joggers, boards flight with David Eason for ‘official honeymoon’

Now that the couple seems to be back on good terms, Jenelle shared an Instagram post, telling her 3.1M followers that she and David are on their way to their “official honeymoon.”

“Up up and away 🌤️✈️ Time to have our official Honeymoon we never celebrated!” Jenelle captioned the post. “I know my eyes are closed but I like these pics anyways 💗 #BarHarbor #AnniversaryTrip.”

For the post, Jenelle posed in a parking lot with her luggage in tow, sporting a pastel blue crop top paired with skintight, heather gray joggers.

Jenelle went casual for her travel ensemble, adding a black hat worn over her long hair, which she wore in a braid, and accessorizing with a black over-the-shoulder bag and white athletic shoes.

David joined Jenelle in the last two pics. In one, Jenelle raised one arm and smiled as David snapped a parking lot selfie. David wore a trucker hat over his long hair and a pair of black sunglasses.

Once seated on their flight, David and Jenelle posed again for a selfie. This time, Jenelle gave a big smile to the camera, donning a pair of glasses and showing off her newly-dyed red hair. David was seated next to Jenelle and gave the camera a closed-mouth grin for the picture.

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle and David’s relationship timeline

Jenelle and David began dating in 2015 after meeting on Tinder.

By August 2016, Jenelle and David were expecting their first child, Jenelle’s third, a daughter they named Ensley Jolie Eason.

A month after Ensley’s arrival, Jenelle and David announced their engagement. The couple was married in September 2017 and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on their trip to Bay Harbor.

