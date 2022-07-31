Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans accuses ‘toxic’ mom Barbara of not ‘acknowledging’ her accomplishments

Jenelle subtly threw shade at her mom Barbara who allegedly has been bad-mouthing her daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is calling her mom Barbara Evans “toxic” for not “acknowledging” her accomplishments.

Jenelle and Barbara appeared on the Teen Mom franchise for nearly a decade, beginning on 16 and Pregnant before graduating to Teen Mom 2.

The mother-daughter duo’s tumultuous relationship played out for Teen Mom 2 viewers for years. Viewers watched as Jenelle chose her hard-partying ways over taking care of her firstborn son, Jace.

Barbara ended up filing for custody of Jace, and the 12-year-old currently remains in his grandmother’s care, as Jenelle and Barbara have continued to oscillate between butting heads and getting along amicably.

Now, Jenelle is calling Barbara’s parenting “toxic” as she claimed her mom hasn’t been supportive of her accomplishments.

Taking to TikTok, Jenelle recorded a video that she captioned, “And i just keep my mouth shut 😞 I have been the happiest ive ever been in my life. It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged.. especially by your own mom.”

In the recording, Jenelle sat on a rocking chair as she sipped from a mug while comments popped up around her on the screen. “Did you see what your mom said about you?” read one while another said, “Your mom was talking s**t about you!”

@jenellelevans And i just keep my mouth shut 😞 I have been the happiest ive ever been in my life. It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged.. especially by your own mom 💔

The comments continued to pile up, while yet another asked, “Why is your mom doing this?” as Jenelle looked into the distance, apparently teary-eyed. She also shared the video on her Instagram, where she used the same caption, but added a hashtag that read #ToxicParents.

Although Jenelle didn’t divulge what Barbara said or did to prompt her to record the video, there could be a valid reason why Jenelle is lashing out at her mom. There have been rumors that Barbara warned the cast of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant “not to end up” like her daughter.

Barbara Evans reportedly heard bad-mouthing Jenelle in front of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast

A photo recently surfaced, depicting Barbara – along with Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen – posing with the cast of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. Reportedly, Barbara was in Los Angeles to film for the new season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, which was recently greenlit by MTV for Season 2.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a clip circulating on Instagram shared audio of Barbara allegedly telling the Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant girls to be careful how they spend their MTV paychecks, not to spend it on their boyfriends, and warned them not to let fame change who they are.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Barbara could be heard saying, “Make sure – listen to me, I’m gonna give you advice – do not get sucked into this fame and do not, no seriously, do not blow your money. … Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life.”

The outlet reported that Barbara’s conversation continued, “Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends. What are you, f**king nuts? Ya know, taking trips.”

Since being fired from MTV in 2019, Jenelle has struggled to secure work, despite several attempts. She was due to launch a podcast, GirlS**t, as well as another, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, neither of which ever took off.

She also tried her hand as a social media influencer to no avail, but finally found a steady source of income when she joined OnlyFans, where it’s estimated she earns an estimated $3,000 per month.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.