Teen Mom 2 alum Jade Cline goes makeup-free in busty PJ set

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Jade Cline showed off the results of last year’s surgery in a skimpy PJ set.

In January of 2021, Jade went under the knife while Teen Mom 2 cameras captured the aftermath of her Brazilian butt lift and liposuction surgery.

Despite her painful and stressful recovery, Jade was pleased with the results of her surgery and has been showing off her new and improved curves every chance she gets.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Jade showcased not only her curvier figure, but her glowing complexion.

Going makeup-free for the share, Jade sat on her bed as she posed for a giveaway with the winner receiving a $500 Visa cash gift card, a Tory Burch scarf, a pair of Apple AirPods, and some “high-end” cosmetics, each worth $200.

Sitting atop a burnt orange blanket, Jade held up some of the giveaway items, donning a purple and white, tie-dyed PJ set. Jade’s décolletage-baring top was long-sleeved and had a plunging V-neckline that gathered at the chest with buttons.

The rest of Jade’s giveaway items covered her lower half, making it unclear whether she was pantless or sporting a matching pair of PJ shorts.

Jade’s flawless complexion took center stage in the snap, her skin glowing as she gave a smile to the camera, wearing her blonde hair pulled back with some face-framing waves left loose.

The 25-year-old reality TV star shared the secret to her gorgeous skin with her fans in the comments section.

“You have great skin can you tell me what you use,” wrote one of Jade’s followers.

Jade revealed that she uses Dermalogica’s skincare line to keep her face dewy and blemish-free.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade and fiance Sean Austin are busy planning their October 2023 wedding

In addition to staying busy interacting with her fans on social media while filming for two Teen Mom spinoffs – Family Reunion Season 2 and The Next Chapter, currently airing Season 1 – all while raising her 4-year-old daughter Kloie, the MTV star has a lot more on her plate. She also owns and operates her hair salon, Mane and Marble Hair Studios.

In the meantime, Jade is staying focused on her relationship with her fiance, Sean Austin, after he successfully completed an inpatient rehab stint for drug addiction and their relationship has never been better. The two are currently busy planning a Fall 2023 “Gothic Victorian” wedding.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.