Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s fans are ‘obsessed’ with her Christmas decorations

Chelsea Houska shared pics of her house decorated for Christmas, and her fans are “obsessed.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska loves to show off her decorating skills, and her fans appreciated her efforts for Christmas this year.

Chelsea’s fans are “obsessed” with her “gorgeous” Christmas decor in her South Dakota home, which she shares with her husband Cole and their kids Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star took to her and Cole’s design company, Down Home Deboers’ Instagram page, to share a glimpse inside their already-fully decorated home.

“Christmas decor and Blippi,” Chelsea captioned the pic, which showed one room of her house decked from top to bottom in Christmas decor as the cartoon Blippi played on the TV in the background.

In the pic, every inch of Chelsea’s home was festively decked out, from double trees next to the fireplace as well as garland and stockings hanging from the fireplace mantle.

Everything was complemented with white and gold tones, including gold bells hanging from the corner of the garland on the mantle. Several of the stockings were made of synthetic animal fur, adding to her home’s rustic farmhouse aesthetic.

Chelsea’s fans showed up in the comments to let the former Teen Mom 2 star know they appreciated her decorating skills and gave her plenty of compliments.

“Your decor skills are top notch Chelsea! 🔥😍❤,” wrote one of Chelsea’s fans of this year’s Christmas decor.

Another one of Chelsea’s fans told the licensed esthetician, “I’m obsessed with your house 😍”

“GORGEOUS ❤,” read a simple comment from another impressed fan.

Pic credit: @downhomedeboers/Instagram

“Those trees are gorgeous 😍,” wrote another fan who loved Chelsea’s choice of two gold and white trees next to the fireplace.

Chelsea, who recently welcomed another new member to the DeBoer family, certainly has a knack for style.

Chelsea is very fashion-forward, never afraid to try out the most up-to-date trends, not just with her home decor, but when it comes to her hair, makeup, and clothes too.

The former Teen Mom 2 star recently changed her look after sporting her signature long, red hair for many years.

Chelsea opted for a deep brown color and some extensions to change up her look, which had Teen Mom 2 fans divided.

Some critics felt that Chelsea still needed a makeover, despite changing up her hair from red to brown.

Despite her eye for fashion and all things stylish, Chelsea often comes under fire for her appearance.

Critics have accused Chelsea of overdoing fillers and having plastic surgery, which she has denied.

Chelsea is always willing to share her life with her followers and has learned to take the bad with the good when it comes to feedback from fans and critics.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.