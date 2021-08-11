Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shows off fit physique amid 75-day fitness challenge

Chelsea Houska showed off her incredible figure as she embarked on a fitness challenge. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska had fans gushing when she showed off her incredible physique while completing a new diet and fitness challenge.

Chelsea informed her followers that she was starting a new diet and fitness challenge that includes doing the following, daily, for 75 days: getting in a 45-minute workout, eating a healthy diet, reading 10 pages, drinking one gallon of water, and limiting alcohol to special occasions.

Chelsea Houska showed off her fit physique

Chelsea works out at home on her Peloton bike, and was sure to capture some pictures to share on her Instagram Stories.

Chelsea took to her stationary bike in the dark because her kids were napping, as she explained in one of her pics. Chelsea sported a black sports bra and biker shorts, showing off her toned tummy, with the caption, “Working out in the dark and silence because nap time[.]”

In another pic, Chelsea showed off her toned figure in a skintight beige tank top and gray sweatpants as she posed for a selfie in front of a floor-length mirror.

Chelsea’s body looks pretty amazing, especially after having four kids, and her youngest, daughter Walker, being born just six months ago.

The former Teen Mom 2 star vowed to get in shape

After giving birth to Walker June in January, Chelsea has been devoted to taking care of her body and getting back in shape. In March, the former MTV star announced that she was working towards hitting her goal weight by August 29, her 30th birthday.

Chelsea told her followers she was “ready and motivated” to start working out and getting back in shape after the birth of Walker. She said, “I’m ready to just … I turn 30 this year and I’m ready to be motivated. I have a goal in mind. I want to be feeling 100% by then.”

Chelsea Houska’s appearance is often scrutinized

The former Teen Mom 2 star is no stranger to the pressure to bounce back after having a baby. But with stars putting themselves all over social media, they’re scrutinized even more for their appearances.

Chelsea recently debuted a new rich brunette hair color after ditching her signature red locks back in June. Despite her new look, critics felt that Chelsea could still use a makeover.

Chelsea has also come under fire for her lips, which critics think she has overfilled with injections. And Chelsea’s “orange” spray tan has often been a topic of discussion. It seems Chelsea just can’t win when it comes to critics — she was put on blast for wearing “too much makeup” during an at-home workout earlier this year.

Chelsea has likely learned, from being in the spotlight for so long, that critics will have something to say about her appearance, good or bad, so she may as well take healthier steps while looking good doing it.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.