Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska showcases tanned and toned figure in skintight bodysuit

Chelsea poses for an Instagram selfie in December 2020. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska continues to showcase her weight loss and her fashion sense for her fans.

Since stepping away from the Teen Mom franchise in 2020, Chelsea has been focusing on other business endeavors.

Recently pitching her collection with Lily and Lottie, Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories, where she modeled some of the line’s latest pieces.

Chelsea’s trim and toned figure took center stage in the snaps as she donned the Rowen Bodysuit Onesie in black made of micro-ribbed material.

The black bodysuit flattered Chelsea’s trim waistline, and the short length highlighted her tanned and toned legs, compliments of her workout regime.

Chelsea paired her onesie with the All the Way Up Zip Up by Chelsea DeBoer, the perfect casual athleisure piece to complete her look. She included a link to the site for her fans to purchase her look.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska highlights trim figure in skintight bodysuit

The former MTV star wore her chocolate brown hair down and in a center part and added a pair of white tennis shoes to finish off the ensemble, standing in front of a full-length mirror to capture the footage.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea shares her passions with clothing line and several home decor lines

Chelsea promotes her Chelsea DeBoer Clothing Line on Lauriebelle’s website, where she touts her pieces as “stylish AND comfy…. With a little bit of an edge.”

The mom of four’s collection includes everything from brami tanks to hoodies, joggers, tee shirts, biker shorts, and sweaters, ranging in price from $19 to $68.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea also models clothing from Lauriebelle’s as well as Lily & Lottie, an “influential fashion [company] that empowers those to love themselves too.”

Fashion isn’t the only entrepreneurial endeavor that Chelsea has embarked upon since departing from MTV. She also runs a home decor line, Aubree Says, named in honor of her firstborn child, daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer.

On the Aubree Says website, Chelsea explains the story behind the home decor line. As Chelsea says, our homes are “the incubator” and the “sanctuary” in our lives, and she strives to “make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes.”

Chelsea didn’t stop at Aubree Says, though, when it comes to home design. She also offers a line of furniture, Downhome DeBoers, through Furniture Mart and a wallpaper line via The Chelsea DeBoer Line with Down Home with the DeBoers.

Further showcasing her love of all things home design, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, will debut their own HGTV show, Farmhouse Fabulous, set to debut in Spring 2023.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.