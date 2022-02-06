Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shares rare update on daughter Aubree’s dad Adam Lind

Chelsea Houska recently updated her fans on her ex, Adam Lind. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska recently gave her fans some insight into how her ex, Adam Lind, is doing these days.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind share one child, their 12-year-old daughter Aubree.

Chelsea and Adam’s tumultuous, on-and-off relationship was chronicled on Teen Mom 2. When Chelsea talks about her daughter Aubree’s father, Adam, it’s a rare occasion.

So when Chelsea updated her fans on Adam’s personal life recently, it was a big deal to Teen Mom 2 fans.

Over the weekend, Chelsea recorded a Live on Instagram while surrounded by some of her friends and fielded some questions from her followers.

Some of Chelsea’s fans were curious about her preteen daughter Aubree’s dad, Adam, and what he’s been up to lately.

“Okay, so everyone wants to know about Aubree and her dad,” Chelsea told the camera. “Um, I think he’s doing pretty good.”

Chelsea added that her report on Adam is strictly hearsay, as she doesn’t talk to him, and things between Adam and Aubree don’t seem to have changed.

“I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place,” Chelsea added. “But Aubree still is not like, close with him. There’s no, like, set up time to see him. Cuz I know a lot of people want to know that stuff.”

Chelsea Houska left Teen Mom 2 to protect Aubree’s privacy

One of the main reasons that Chelsea stepped away from the Teen Mom franchise was to keep Aubree and Adam’s personal relationship out of the limelight.

Last spring, Chelsea said of leaving Teen Mom 2, “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her,” Chelsea added.

Adam, whose ex defended his character and called him a “better person,” has been mostly absent in Aubree’s life. When Chelsea met her husband Cole DeBoer in 2014 — the same year she ended things with Adam — he instantly formed a bond with Aubree.

Cole stepped up in his role as Aubree’s father and in 2018, a judge helped solidify it. A request for Chelsea’s eldest daughter to legally change her name to Aubree Lind-DeBoer was granted.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.