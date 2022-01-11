Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska responds to pregnancy rumors after fans think she swapped alcohol for ‘water’

Chelsea Houska sparked pregnancy rumors and responded to them recently. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska found herself responding to pregnancy rumors after a recent pic of her and her husband Cole DeBoer piqued the curiosity of Teen Mom 2 fans.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea and Cole are ready to add baby number five to their family.

When a recent pic of Chelsea and Cole showed the couple cuddling in bed with a cozy blanket, it sparked pregnancy rumors.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska spotted drinking ‘water,’ sparks pregnancy rumors

Now, Chelsea is responding to more pregnancy rumors, this time sparked by a different photo and for a different reason.

Taking to her Instagram page, Chelsea shared a pic of herself and Cole at a recent Eric Church concert, telling her fans in the caption, “A little Church is good for the soul 🎶”

In the pic, Chelsea and Cole held their drinks up for the camera, where they posed among the concert crowd. Cole held a draft beer in a clear plastic cup while Chelsea’s cup was filled with a clear liquid, presumably water.

Many of Chelsea’s fans soon noticed and felt that if she was indeed drinking water instead of sharing an alcoholic beverage with her husband, it obviously had to mean that she was expecting another baby.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shoots down pregnancy rumors

One of Chelsea’s fans noted in the comments what many of Chelsea’s followers were thinking and wrote, “Not me running to the comments to see who else thinks it’s water cause they’re having another perfect baby.”

When another fan commented, “Water 👀,” Chelsea clarified that it wasn’t water, but in fact, a hard seltzer.

“@_mrs_johnson__ WHITE CLAW lol,” Chelsea replied to her fan.

Another one of Chelsea’s followers, @thestarkfive, commented, “Is this a water? Are we having a baby?”

Once again, Chelsea replied, telling them, “@thestarkfive I wish I drank water that night lolllll too many white claws 💀”

Further down in the comments, Chelsea noted that @thestarkfive is actually a friend of hers who was playing on the joke that everyone else was assuming Chelsea was pregnant in the comments.

Another one of Chelsea’s fans, who didn’t realize the comment was a joke, told the Teen Mom 2 alum’s friend, “@thestarkfive normalize people drinking whatever they want without being asked this s**t 😂 omg.”

Chelsea then replied to the fan’s comment and explained, “@cgretzan tiff my bestie she’s just being a s**t 😂😂”

Chelsea’s friend Tiff also replied to the fan’s comment, jokingly telling them, “@cgretzan this is my best friend, I’ve been telling her to have a baby. Calm down. Normalize friends talking s**t 😂”

Chelsea and Cole haven’t ditched the idea of adding another baby to their family. In July 2021 during an Instagram Q&A, Chelsea told her fans of having more babies, “I would say we don’t think we’re going to have more,” before Cole chimed in, “But, you know, if we do, we do.”

Although Chelsea and Cole have said they’re open to the idea of having a fifth child, for now, they’re just enjoying life as a family of six.

