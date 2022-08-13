Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska in red bikini shows off impressive figure

Chelsea rocked a red bikini for a pool day with her husband Cole. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska recently enjoyed some summer fun with her family and her fans were treated to a glimpse of her impressive bikini body.

Chelsea shared her personal life on MTV for 11 years before stepping away from Teen Mom 2 in 2020.

Although she’s no longer affiliated with the Teen Mom franchise, Chelsea still shares plenty of her personal life with her millions of followers on social media.

The 30-year-old mom of four finally found love with her husband, Cole DeBoer, in 2014 after years of chasing a dead-end relationship with her first baby daddy, Adam Lind.

In addition to her firstborn daughter Aubree, Chelsea shares three children with Cole — 5-year-old son Watson, 3-year-old daughter Layne, and 1-year-old daughter Walker.

Recently, Chelsea, Cole, and their four kids visited the historic town of Deadwood in South Dakota, known for its gold rush history.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska in red bikini for family outing

Chelsea shared a carousel post on Instagram, with plenty of photos of the kids exploring Deadwood, enjoying some pool time, visiting a miniature golf course, and stopping to have something to eat.

The last slide in Chelsea’s post was a photo of herself and Cole seated at the edge of the pool, dipping just their feet in the water. In the snap, Chelsea looked ravishing in red as she posed in a crimson-colored bikini.

Looking trim and toned – likely from the hard work she puts into her diet and fitness routine – Chelsea paired her fire engine red two-piece swimsuit with an oversized black and brown straw hat and a pair of black sunglasses as she locked arms with Cole and smiled big for the summery snap.

Cole donned a pair of camo-print swim trunks and mirrored sunglasses for the pic, showing off his equally fit and toned physique in the photo.

Chelsea has stayed busy since leaving Teen Mom 2

Chelsea stays busy not only as a wife and a mom, but with her myriad of business ventures. Chelsea is the co-founder of Aubree Says, a home design company named after her eldest daughter. Chelsea and Cole also have a line of furniture available through their company, Downhome DeBoers.

Chelsea also touts herself as the co-owner of Belle & Rae Co., which offers professional Lightroom image presets and collabs on fashion designs with Lily & Lottie, among other social media influencer gigs.

Most recently, Chelsea and Cole have been filming for their home improvement show, Farmhouse Fabulous, which is slated to premiere next year on HGTV.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.