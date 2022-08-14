Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska in daisy dukes and cowgirl boots for night out with husband Cole

Chelsea showcased her toned legs in a pair of daisy dukes paired with cowgirl boots. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska wowed in a pair of daisy dukes and cowgirl boots, showcasing her toned physique.

Since cutting ties with the Teen Mom franchise in 2020, Chelsea has been focusing on other areas in her life.

In addition to her and Cole’s upcoming HGTV show, Farmhouse Fabulous, the mom of four has been staying busy running her other ventures, including home build and design company, Downhome DeBoers, and her other home design company named for her eldest daughter, Aubree Says.

Chelsea has been enjoying her free time this summer alongside her husband, Cole DeBoer, and their four kids, Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

When she isn’t busy tending to the kids, filming for her new show, or juggling a multitude of other business ventures, Chelsea likes to let loose and enjoy some time with her husband of nearly six years, Cole.

Recently, the family spent some time at Deadwood, South Dakota, a city known for its gold rush history, where Chelsea and Cole enjoyed some adult time as they dipped their toes in the pool, Chelsea showcasing her jaw-dropping figure in a red bikini.

Following her family trip, Chelsea and Cole took some time to themselves over the weekend to enjoy each other and have some fun.

Chelsea shared a post to her Instagram on Sunday that she simply captioned with a cowboy hat-face emoji.

In the post, Chelsea and Cole posed for an adorable couples’ pic, looking happy and carefree as they smiled with their canned drinks in hand.

For their date night, Chelsea opted for a black tank paired with light-washed, paisley-patch daisy dukes with a distressed hem. She added a pair of ornate black cowgirl boots and matching black cowgirl hat to add some pizzazz to her cowgirl-themed ensemble.

The raven-haired beauty accessorized her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, several delicate chain necklaces including a cross, and several bracelets on her wrists. She wore her long, dark hair down underneath her hat and carried her black belt bag across her chest.

Chelsea’s perfect, white smile took center stage as Cole posed next to her, with an equally bright grin, putting one arm around his wife. Coordinating outfits with Chelsea, Cole opted for a black t-shirt with a gray pocket, a pair of light-washed distressed jeans, and brown cowboy boots.

Chelsea explains how new HGTV show differs from Teen Mom 2

Earlier this year, Chelsea and Cole talked about their upcoming HGTV show and how it will differ from their time on Teen Mom 2. One difference is how often her kids will be featured on the show and how much of their lives will be shared.

As Chelsea explained, “The kids are on the show. They make appearances. It’s just different than Teen Mom, where it’s not like diving into their life.”

