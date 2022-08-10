Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus an ’emotional wreck’ as both daughters start school full-time

Briana got emotional talking about both of her daughters being in school all day. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus is struggling with her girls growing up and wishes she could “keep them small forever.”

As most parents know, the old adage that kids grow up so fast is true, and Briana is in the midst of discovering that herself.

Briana has two daughters — she shares her 10-year-old daughter Nova with Devoin Austin and her 5-year-old daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez.

Stella will begin kindergarten this week while Nova will enter her last year of elementary school, two major milestones for Briana’s daughters.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Briana first shared a tweet with her followers that read, “Im really not ready for stella to start kindergarten… I am emotionally such a wreck.”

“That is my baby…….. what do I do now that both kids r in school full time? ): ): ): and this is novas last year in elementary ugh no ):” Briana added.

A day later, Briana once again took to Twitter, telling her followers that she wasn’t emotionally prepared for the girls’ first day of school.

“Im really not ready for tmrw. I will be [in] tears all day,” Briana shared. “I really can’t believe my kids are growing up. I did not sign up for this lmfao keep them small forever pls.”

As Briana adjusts to having both of her daughters in school all day, she’s also been filming for the new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter (TMTNC).

Earlier this month, Briana confirmed that Teen Mom 2 is “no longer a thing,” as it’s being replaced by TMTNC, which will merge the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG.

Will Briana’s new relationship play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

Briana has yet to tease her fans about her upcoming storyline in TMTNC. Many Teen Mom fans wonder if her relationship with her boyfriend, former Teen Mom security guard Bobby Scott will be shown.

Reportedly, Briana and Bobby’s coupling caused a mass firing of the rest of the security staff at MTV. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a source claimed that Briana and Bobby’s relationship had caused an uproar.

“Producers, crew members, and even some of the cast members are pissed,” the source shared. “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong.”

Teen Mom fans will have to wait until an air date is announced for The Next Chapter to see what else Briana has been up to since Teen Mom 2 ended.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.