Teddi Wright reveals why she went to urgent care after summer trip

Teddi Wright had to go to urgent care after vacationing. Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Teddi Wright appeared on The Bachelor Season 26, where she left single despite receiving Clayton Echard’s first impression rose.

After the show, Teddi developed a social media following, sharing her life with fans.

Teddi’s recent excursion brought her to Charleston.

However, Teddi’s summer trip to Charleston had a concerning end.

The Bachelor Season 26 star had been giving her followers insight into her Charleston trip when she revealed she was taken to urgent care.

Teddi shared a photo of herself inside urgent care as she put on a smile.

Teddi Wright addresses recent stint at urgent care

Teddi Wright enjoyed Charleston with several of her costars from The Bachelor Season 26 and then headed straight to urgent care.

The Bachelor Nation star shared a photo of herself at the doctor’s office as she wore a mask and pulled her voluminous hair back while giving a thumbs up above her head.

Teddi wrote over the photo, “straight off the plane to urgent care..at least life isn’t boring.”

Teddi responded to inquiries from those wondering if she was okay as she explained the situation.

She wrote, “thank you for the concern guys. I had a pretty bad reaction to getting at least 20 bug bites on my legs in Charleston. My leg was starting to swell and at risk for infection. They gave me a steroid shot & antibiotics and hopefully I start to feel better tomorrow.”

Rachel Recchia shares video from Charleston trip

Before her urgent care scare, Teddi was living it up with her friends from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, including current The Bachelorette Season 19 lead Rachel Recchia.

Rachel shared a compilation video from their time together as Teddi and Rachel linked up with Jill Chin, Hunter Haag, and Genevieve Parisi.

The video featured the ladies at the airport, in hotels, and in elevators, and also saw Jill blowing out the candles on a plate. The ladies clinked glasses, laughed, danced, and ate delicious food.

While the video began with Jill looking perky in the airport, it concluded with her crying in the airport, and Rachel placed her head on Jill’s shoulder.

Rachel went without a caption for the video as Harry Styles’s song As It Was played over the series of events.

Currently, Rachel hopes to find a husband through Bachelor Nation, but it’s clear she’s already found many best friends through the franchise.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.