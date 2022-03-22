Teddi Wright flaunts her physique in floral bikini 

Bachelor Nations’ Teddi Wright looks fit in a floral-print bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Teddi Wright became one of the favorites on The Bachelor Season 26, and she continues to give her fans a glimpse into her life.

Recently, Teddi shared a series of photos, including pics that showed off her fit physique in a pretty floral bikini.

Teddi Wright poses in colorful swimwear

Teddi Wright took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her time at the private Laguna Beach hotel, Hotel Joaquin.

Along with sharing photos of the beautiful hotel and scenery, Teddi also shared photos in colorful swimwear.

In the first photo of the post, Teddi showed off her flattering figure in a mirror selfie.

Teddi leaned against a wall in a bedroom while wearing a floral patterned bikini and a scrunchie on her wrist. Teddi covered her face with her phone as her signature curls cascaded down her shoulder.

In another swimwear photo, Teddi yet again covered her face and held a drink. She lounged outside and wore a blue swimsuit with a white long sleeve wrap tied over her waist.

In the final photo of the post, Teddi tied up her hair in a bun while laying down and reading a book. The photo gave followers a closer look at her floral bikini from behind.

Teddi’s other photos included a lush green lawn overlooking the ocean, a decorative living room area, and a short video of her charcuterie board.

Teddi caption the post, “checked in.”

Teddi Wright and Rachel Recchia no longer planning to be roommates

Teddi’s plans for her next chapter recently changed thanks to her The Bachelor Season 26 costar Rachel Recchia’s major promotion within The Bachelor franchise.

Teddi and Rachel became close friends on the show and had planned to live together once their season ended.

However, that all changed when Rachel was announced as one of two women to be the next lead on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Teddi spoke out about the change of plans and was thrilled for Rachel’s upcoming journey on The Bachelorette.

Sharing a series of photos with Rachel, Teddi captioned her post, “When we were JUST about to become roomies but instead she’s gonna go find the love of her life!! #thebachelorette 💍 So so proud of you rachy. Watching you handle this behind the scenes the past few months has made me even more proud to be your best friend..”

Teddi sweetly concluded her caption by writing, “Now go find your husband!! Cheering you on forever. ❤️”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.