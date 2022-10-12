Teddi Mellencamp stuns in plunging swimsuit to take cold plunge

Teddi Mellencamp stunned in a tight black swimsuit. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Teddi wore a tight one-piece that hugged her curves for an ice-cold plunge Tuesday.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her toned legs as she stepped out of fuzzy slippers into an outdoor tub.

Her swimsuit was cut low in the back and featured ruffles along the neckline.

Teddi looked gorgeous as she took time for her mental health.

She shared some of the benefits of cold plunges in her experience. Teddi wrote that she found the practice helpful for mindful breathing.

She also shared other benefits she experienced, like mood boosts and improved sleep. Teddi uses cold plunges as a coping tool to help treat her anxiety.

The podcast host shared the video as part of World Mental Health Day. Teddi has been open with fans in the past about her struggles with anxiety.

Teddi Mellencamp struts her stuff

Teddi was criticized for her walk and fashion sense in the past, but now she embraces it.

The former RHOBH star strutted her stuff in a recent post showing off three chic outfits.

She donned a long black and gold dress and jumped to reveal a second look. Teddi’s mint green blazer and matching pants were professional chic.

The working mom’s final look was a plunging red blazer and matching shorts.

Teddi Mellencamp wears thigh-skimming cheerleader outfit

In another photo, Teddi looked like she was plucked from a pep rally.

Teddi smiled and posed alongside her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their three children in yellow and green outfits. Slate and her younger sister matched their mom in cheerleader uniforms, and Slate carried gold pompoms.

Teddi wore her straight blonde hair halfway up into high pigtails. The mom of three wore matching black scrunchies with Slate, and her other daughter looked adorable in a bun with a green scrunchie.

Edwin and their son wore sports jerseys. All the family member’s uniforms bore the name of the fictional Hawkins High School from Stranger Things.

Teddi donned the sporty look as part of a birthday celebration for her oldest daughter, Slate. For her tenth birthday, the family got decked out in costumes from one of her favorite shows, Stranger Things.

She admitted to never having seen an episode of the hit show. According to Slate, that was evident in that Teddi’s character, Chrissy, would never wear her hair in pigtails as Teddi did.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Wednesday on Bravo and Peacock.