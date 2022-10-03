Teddi Mellencamp struts her stuff in plunging jacket and cutout dress

Teddi Mellencamp stuns in a cutout dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Teddi Mellencamp heard all the criticisms about her walk, and now she’s trying to work on it. Admittedly though, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says her walk has only gotten worse despite the practice.

Teddi joked about that in a social media post where she donned different outfits and strutted her stuff in stylish pieces.

Interestingly, the Two T’s in a Pod host has come a long way since her runway walk for friend Kyle Richards, who cast her as a model a few years ago.

Teddi modeled Kyle’s designs during New York Fashion Week for the debut of the Kyle x Shahida luxury loungewear brand.

Teddi, who was pregnant then, looked stunning, but people were more focused on her terrible strut, and the comments on social media were brutal.

The 41-year-old later admitted that the criticism made her cry, but now, years later, she can laugh at herself.

Teddi Mellencamp struts her stuff in a cutout dress

The Real Housewives of Beverly HiIls alum is poking fun at herself as she showed off her walk in a recent video posted on Instagram.

Teddi donned a slew of stylish outfits and made it clear that you can make fun of her walk, but there’s nothing funny about her new and improved style.

She modeled a stunning black and gold dress that showed off plenty of skin with the plunging neckline, cutout feature in the front, and extra-high slit. Teddi had one hand on her hip as she strutted her stuff in black and gold platforms.

“Been practicing my walk. It got worse. What’s your fave outfit: 1, 2, or 3?” Teddi captioned the post.

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp shows legs in shorts

The former Real Housewives of Beverly HiIls star showed off two more outfits in her post. One was a green pantsuit with a white cutout bodysuit worn underneath.

However, the outfit that stole the show was the third option, a red two-piece ensemble that included a plunging blazer and matching shorts that showed off her legs. Teddi styled the outfit with silver mules, and her chic bob haircut was the perfect style for the ensemble.

Several people agreed that outfit number three was the winner as they chose their favorite in the comment section.

“Luv the last one it’s beautiful,” said one commenter.

“Yup, 3 all the way. Show off those beautiful legs!!!” added another.

Someone else said, “3, red, red, red & you look so good!! 🙌👏”



“You look amazinnggg in those short suit sets- so I’m going with the red ❤️🔥 but they all look great!,” noted another Instagram user.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.