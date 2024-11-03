Teddi Mellencamp should take Alexis Bellino’s spot on RHOC

When Teddi Mellencamp first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, most viewers deemed her a casting misfire.

She never quite blossomed into a fan favorite, and the show’s passionate fan base didn’t react much when she was let go after three seasons.

However, Teddi could fit well into the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She would have pulled off a better performance than Alexis Bellino has been doing this season.

Teddi is very close friends with RHOC’s Tamra Judge, so she is interested in this show and could become a part-time cast member.

Look at it this way: Tamra will get at least one more season on RHOC to redeem herself, and having Teddi on the show could be the best way to introduce viewers to another side of Tamra.

Their shared podcast, Two Ts In a Pod, has become a force in the podcast world, and they’re hitting the road because it’s been such a success story.

Teddi would give Tamra more of a storyline

Tamra rarely mentions their venture on-screen, perhaps because Teddi isn’t a cast member on the show. It would be awkward for her name to be mentioned without her being around.

Teddi isn’t for everyone, but she does have some things going on in her life right now, such as her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

There’s so much we don’t know about her life, and she’s been vocal about how much it hurt being fired from RHOBH, so there’s a good chance she’d deliver if she ever got the opportunity to be employed by Bravo again.

Alexis has been a dud this season because the series is desperate to paint her as this mouthpiece for John Janssen.

Plus, her relationship with Tamra doesn’t make sense, which has fueled fans’ concerns that it was purely strategic to go after Shannon Beador because she was their common enemy.

RHOC previously brought Taylor Armstrong over from RHOBH as a friend of the housewives, but she was let go after one season despite striking a chord with audiences.

The only way for RHOC to continue in good standing and revel in the new-found success after Season 18 is to be open to changing things so the show doesn’t become stale.

Teddi would put in the work to stay on the show

Teddi may not have the fan base on her side, but she’d likely put in the work to ensure she becomes a permanent fixture on the show.

The beauty of a part-time role is that you don’t need to show every aspect of your life, and it would be fun to see her away from Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne with a very different stint.

Of course, Teddi doesn’t reside in Orange County, but the same can be said for current cast member Heather Dubrow, so it’s no longer a prerequisite that the cast comes from the city the show is set in.

What are your thoughts on Teddi potentially taking over from Alexis? Do you think Teddi would be able to deliver on RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.