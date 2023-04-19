Teddi Mellencamp reveals Matt Damon one-night stand

She may be John Mellencamp’s daughter, but as it turns out, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has had more than one brush with fame.

According to the podcast host, Teddi had a romantic encounter with a well-known Hollywood actor.

Teddi revealed the information when she appeared on the SiriusXM podcast show by Jeff Lewis.

The daughter of John Mellencamp was on the show with her Two Ts in a Pod co-host, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. The two promoted Tamra’s upcoming season of RHOC, where she reportedly battles Heather Dubrow.

But things took an unexpected turn, thanks to Teddi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a clip shared with Jeff Lewis’ YouTube page for his podcast, Tamra, Teddi, and Jeff sat around a table as the revelation came to light.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp alleges Matt Damon fling

Tamra started the clip by asking if she could talk about the celebrity with whom Teddi had an encounter. The RHOC star said that Teddi previously revealed the identity of the mystery man on their shared podcast. However, Teddi asked producers to remove the name from the episode.

As Teddi revealed in the interview, she obtained a fake identification because, at 20 years old, she was too young to get into the club. At the club, she had an encounter with actor Matt Damon, spending one night with the Bourne Identity star. Teddi revealed that Matt was about ten years older than her at the time, and they only slept together one night.

She shared, “I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”

Since Teddi hasn’t been a fan favorite on Bravo, she admitted that she likely wouldn’t get the best reaction by telling the story.

She joked, “I’ve already been coined a liar, I don’t need these kinds of things out and about.”

Teddi is far from a liar, at least when it comes to her business.

Teddi Mellencamp is an accountability coach with All In by Teddi

When Teddi isn’t recording her podcast, she has a fitness app and is an accountability coach.

Teddi used to be overweight and hopes to help others lose weight too.

Recently, Teddi dubbed 2023 the “year of accountability” on her social media page for All In By Teddi.

All In By Teddi has seen its fair share of controversy, with critics claiming the program promoted disordered eating.

Critics haven’t stopped Teddi from running her business, which has exclusive groups and one-on-one coaching with the goal of weight loss and accountability.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.