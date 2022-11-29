Teddi Mellencamp in pink spandex for fitness program

Teddi Mellencamp promoted her fitness program, Go All In By Teddi, during a recent workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

From stunning sequin gowns to bright workout gear, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is no stranger to fashion.

During a workout this past weekend, Teddi proved she knows how to make exercise stylish.

The former Real Housewife wore a matching all-pink workout set and looked like a Beverly Hills Barbie biker in a video she shared.

Teddi also promoted her business while working out on an exercise bike.

Besides co-hosting the podcast Two T’s in a Pod with The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge, Teddi is also a fitness and wellness coach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The accountability coach advertised a holiday sale on memberships for her fitness program, Go All In by Teddi, in the video.

Teddi Mellencamp peddles in pink to promote Go All In by Teddi

Teddi shared her latest workout look in a recent Instagram video on her Story.

She showed off her toned body in pink high-waisted spandex bike shorts and a matching spandex sports bra.

The personal trainer was listening to Taylor Swift during her weekend workout and sang along to the song Anti-Hero in the clip.

Teddi Mellencamp sings to Taylor Swift during a recent workout. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

While she looked like a natural, Teddi revealed it was her first time back on the bike in a while. The accountability coach suffered an ankle injury and is just now returning to the exercise bike.

Thankfully, Teddi seemed to be pain-free. She pedaled in black tennis shoes that had a pop of pink on the back.

Teddi Mellencamp promotes her fitness program

Teddi is the owner and founder of Go All In by Teddi.

The wellness coach and trainer encouraged her followers to join the program in her recent video.

Go All In by Teddi mainly features one-on-one accountability coaching. The program provides members with everything they may need to live a healthy lifestyle, from recipes to fitness tips.

Go All In also occasionally hosts retreats and fitness events. Teddi even hosted a fitness event for her fellow Beverly Hills Housewives back when she was still on the show.

Teddi sells limited merch and accessories such as hats and cookbooks on her workout program’s website.

Go All In By Teddi came under fire over a calorie controversy about two years ago, but it seems her business is still thriving.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.