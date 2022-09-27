Teddi Mellencamp dishes RHOBH Aspen drama, Diana Jenkins tells her ‘get new job’

Diana isn’t here for Teddi talking about RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/ MJT/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp recently talked about the Aspen drama surrounding the show, and Diana Jenkins was not happy about it.

There’s no question that Lisa Rinna claiming Kathy Hilton had a meltdown in Aspen that left her with PSTD has been one hot topic since the episode aired last week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have certainly weighed in on the topic, with a vast majority taking issue with Lisa.

Teddi may no longer be on RHOBH, but that hasn’t stopped her from dishing about the latest drama, all in the name of her job.

The other day Teddi and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge dished the Kathy and Lisa fallout on their podcast.

It turns out not everyone was happy with Teddi interjecting herself into the conversation.

Teddi Mellencamp dishes RHOBH Aspen drama on her podcast

Despite not being in Aspen, Teddi revealed on her podcast Two T’s In A Pod with Tamra that Kathy’s meltdown was not about a conga line, as Sutton Stracke said during a confessional.

According to Teddi, the drama had to do with Kathy requesting the song Billie Jean by Michael Jackson and the DJ turning her down. Teddi claims that’s really what set Kathy off that night in Aspen.

Teddi must have gotten backlash over her comments because she took to Twitter to explain why she was openly discussing the hot topic on her podcast.

“For everybody tweeting me that I wasn’t in Aspen: Thank you, I’m aware. My job is to talk about the show. Also, neither were any of you and yet you seem very sure about what happened 🤷🏼‍♀️” Teddi tweeted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins claps back at Teddi Mellencamp

One RHOBH star who was not pleased with Teddi claiming it was her job to talk about the show was Diana Jenkins.

The newbie popped up in the comments section of Teddi’s tweet with a simple response.

“Get new job,” Diana tweeted.

Lisa used social media too to declare she would speak her truth at the reunion, while Kathy took to social media to remind Lisa of her bad behavior on the show.

There’s no question that Season 12 of RHOBH has been one for the books, and the season isn’t over yet. A couple of episodes are left in the season, and then, of course, the reunion show, which according to Erika Jayne, was “tough” again this year.

Are you Team Teddi or Team Diana in this situation/?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.