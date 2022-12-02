RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp slammed a critic for questioning her step-daughter’s Christmas PJs in a recent family photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp doesn’t take lightly to critics who try to stir up drama within her family.

The RHOBH alum is fiercely defensive of her family unit and often shares an insight into their lives with her fans and followers on social media.

Despite being willing to share certain parts of their lives online, Teddi recently clapped back at a critic after they questioned why her step-daughter Bella’s Christmas pajamas didn’t match the rest of her half-siblings.

As longtime Teddi fans expected, the fierce mama lashed out at the critic for insinuating she was trying to differentiate her step-daughter from her other children.

Teddi, who is married to Skyline Security Management CEO, Edwin Arroyave, is mother to three biological children, son Cruz, and daughters Slate and Dove.

Teddi is stepmom to Edwin’s daughter Bella from a previous relationship.

Over on her Instagram, Teddi shared an adorable throwback Christmas picture of her entire family of five.

Decked out in green and red Christmas attire, the family looked more than ready to celebrate the festive season.

Although Teddi stood out with her outfit choice of a pea-green loungewear suit, the rest of the Arroyave family was matching in near-identical elf outfits. However, Bella’s elf getup differed slightly from her siblings as she wore a red top and the rest of the children’s tops were green.

In the post’s comment section, a follower questioned why Teddi didn’t put Bella in the exact same outfit as her younger siblings.

“How come [Bella’s doesn’t] match the other kids? And [I] love the headbands,” the commenter wrote.

Teddi didn’t take too kindly to the invasive question and clapped back, “[Hers] matches Edwin’s. Fit them better. But yes. Let’s try to make something out of nothing.”

In an attempt to backpedal, the same commenter took yet another shot at Teddi, claiming it “was just a question.”



Teddi wishes stepdaughter Bella a happy 14th birthday, says she’s ‘so blessed’

Despite the critic’s question about Bella’s Christmas outfit, there is no doubt about the love Teddi feels for Bella.

In a separate post on Instagram, Teddi gushed about how much her life had changed for the better thanks to parenting Bella.

“14 years ago you changed my life and showed me a love I didn’t realize was possible,” Teddi wrote in the emotional birthday post. “I am so blessed to be your stepmother and beyond proud of the smart, funny, kind, empathetic young woman you’ve become.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.