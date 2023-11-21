Teddi Mellencamp called ‘desperate, thirsty’ for asking RHOBH producer why she got fired?

Teddi Mellencamp gets dragged by critics at least once per week, and it’s a new week, so here we go.

People are calling The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum “desperate” and “thirsty” after a recent interview with executive producer, Alex Baskin was posted online.

Things got very awkward during the chat when Teddi asked why she was fired from the series.

Alex was seemingly caught off guard, and, he attempted to be diplomatic in his response.

However, critics are blasting the RHOBH alum for even asking that question in the first place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Teddi joined the show in Season 8 and became close friends with OG Kyle Richards, but viewers found her boring, and they begged for her firing.

Eventually, it happened, and after three seasons on the franchise, she was axed but has made several cameos since then.

Teddi Mellencamp wants answers about her RHOBH firing

Teddi is one of the few Housewives who admitted she was fired and didn’t pretend she left on her own accord.

At the time, she confessed to being heartbroken that her contract was not renewed for Season 11, but it seems she still hasn’t let that go.

Teddi and her co-host Tamra Judge had Alex Baskin on their podcast, Two T’s in a pod earlier this month, and things got awkward, real fast.

A snippet of the interview was posted on Instagram and it showed the moment when the RHOBH alum asked, “Why did I get fired?”

“Oh God that’s tough,” responded Alex, who admitted that there was a “strong audience reaction” to Teddi being on the show. “I do think that was part of it, I’m not gonna deny that.”

He also told Teddi that she was ” self-conscious” on the show but that the production team always had her back and were big fans.

While Alex handled the awkward question very well, people are bashing Teddi for not knowing when to move on, and let it go.

Teddi Mellencamp blasted for being ‘thirsty’

After a clip of the cringy exchange was posted online RHOBH viewers bashed Teddi in the comments.

“Teddi, get some self respect, I’m embarrassed for you! Stop doing this to yourself,” wrote one commenter.

“WTF is wrong with this woman? You are never going back to RHONI so just stop” said someone else.

One person wrote, “How desperate, thirsty and pathetic can one person be. Most of us would have the class not to put Alex on the spot like…”

Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “It’s giving second hand embarrassment.”

Another noted, “The desperation is getting a little sad now 🤨🤨.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.