The ladies of the hit podcast Two T’s in a Pod have a very important question for their listeners, and they asked it looking as sexy as possible!

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and current Real Housewife of Orange County Tamra Judge strutted their stuff to the social media sensation song Pretty Girls Walk while wearing bikinis and heels.

The blonde bombshells asked their followers, “Who would win in a physical fight?” and had a playful scuffle as they model-walked in slow motion.

Teddi sported a white satin two-piece to show off her amazing physique and paired the look with espadrille shoes.

Former fitness model Tamra’s equally impressive figure in a black bikini with gold chain accents and topped the look off with strappy sandals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The ladies made sure to say they were not promoting violence with the hashtag #weobviouslyloveeachother. The podcast besties definitely know how to have fun and stay hot!

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp has a fitness program, All In by Teddi

Teddi is the owner and founder of All In by Teddi, which offers one-on-one accountability coaching. The program provides members with everything they may need to live a healthy lifestyle, from recipes to fitness tips. Teddi sells limited merch and accessories such as hats and cookbooks on her workout programs website.

All In also occasionally hosts retreats and fitness events for her loyal clients. Teddi even hosted a fitness event for her fellow Beverly Hills Housewives back when she was still on the show.

The program came under fire over a calorie controversy about two years ago, claiming it was too restrictive as well as too expensive, but it looks like her business is still thriving.

Tamra Judge is focused on her health and fitness

Diet and exercise are the keys to Tamra Judge keeping her body in shape and looking fit. The Real Housewives of Orange County star eats as clean as possible, avoiding processed food and unnecessary sugar.

Tamra’s favorite health tip is not to drink soda. She says the sugary drink isn’t healthy for anyone, and even diet soda is bad. She also suggests sticking with foods like chicken, ground turkey, veggies, complex carbs, and good fats to ensure you get all the necessary vitamins and nutrients.

Limiting alcohol intake is also essential, which seems impossible for a Bravo Housewife! Another good piece of advice she mentioned was, “Be consistent and don’t starve yourself.” Eating right and exercising should be a lifestyle change, not a quick fix.

Tamra tells fans that learning to pace yourself and build up consistency is vital. She has put in many hours at the gym and worked on tweaking her diet to meet her needs.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.